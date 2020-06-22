DU Admission 2020 - Know Important Dates | Application Dates, DU Cutoffs Dates

DU Admission Important Dates 2020: The DU Admission Important Dates 2020 notification is finally out after much wait for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses for the academic year 2020. Candidates interested to apply for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses can log on to the official website i.e. du.ac.in to fill the DU online application form and get registered for the merit-based or/and entrance-based courses. The application window was made live through the DU admission portal on 20th June onwards. The last date to apply for the DU 2020 Admissions as per the press release is 4th July 2020. Candidates should note that this year there is no offline form; therefore, it is important to visit the official website to fill the courses and college of your choice.

Prominent undergraduate courses offered by DU are B. A, B.Com and B. Sc. Candidates are notified that the registration for DU 2020 admission will commence from 20th June. Earlier, the DU admission forms were made available from 20th June 2020 onwards, however, due to the spread of COVID19, this year the admissions have been delayed.

It is mandatory to fill and submit the DU online application form to get admission in the University of Delhi. The application forms are available in online mode and the DU 2020 registration window will remain open till 14th June. DU admission 2020 is conducted for both merit and entrance exam. The merit will be calculated through the best of four system of the University of Delhi. The colleges affiliated to the Delhi University will release close to 5 cut-offs for the DU 2020 Admission. The schedule for the announcement of each cut-off is mentioned below. The affiliated colleges will start releasing the admission cut-off from 20th June 2020, onwards. The University of Delhi offers about 56,000 seats in the 82 colleges affiliated to the University among which few colleges are autonomous. Candidates can apply for both merit-based and entrance based programmes on a single application form itself.

DU Admission Important Dates 2020

Aspirants can refer to the table given below with reference to the important dates related to the DU 2019 Admissions:

Events Dates Notification of DU Admission 2020 20th June 2020 Online Application Registration Begins 20th June 2020 Last Date of Online Application Submission 4th July 2020

First Cutoff list 2nd week of August 2020 Document verification and admission approval for DU admissions first cut off lists To be announced later Second Cutoff list To be announced later Document verification and admission approval for DU admissions second cut off list To be announced later Third cut off list To be announced later Document verification and admission approval for DU admissions third cut off list To be announced later Fourth cut off list To be announced later Document verification and admission approval for DU admissions fourth cut off list To be announced later Fifth cut off list To be announced later Document verification and admission approval for DU admissions fifth cut off list To be announced later Commencement of classes To be announced later Closing date of admission To be announced later

DU Admission 2020 Application Dates

The DU Admission Portal for merit-based as well as entrance exam based admissions is the same. Therefore, candidates need to fill a single DU application form for admission in merit-based and entrance exam based courses. Students can select multiple courses/colleges in their DU application form. Another point that aspirants need to keep in mind is that the application process for DU admissions is being conducted completely online this year. Candidates need to keep the below mentioned important dates in mind for DU admissions 2020. Candidates are informed that they would be allowed to register for DU admissions 2020 only once. Aspirants are given the option to edit their application form, however, they can only make changes to the DU application form till the time they have not paid the fee and the registration window is open.

DU UG Admissions Important Dates 2020

Candidates aspiring to secure admission in the undergraduate level courses at the University of Delhi can refer to the table given below with reference to the important dates for the DU Admission process:

Events Date Starting Date for Online Registration for UG Courses 20th June 2020 Closing Date for Online Registration 4th July 2020 Notification of First Cut-off (Merit-based) 2nd week of August DU UG entrance exams Mid August Commencement of Classes N.A.

DU PG Admissions 2020: Important Dates

Candidates aspiring to secure admission in the postgraduate level course at the University of Delhi can refer to the table given below with reference to the important dates for the DU Admission process:

Events Date

Start date for online Registration 20th June 2020 Closing Date for Online Registration 4th July 2020 DU PG entrance exams N.A. Notification of First Cut-off (Merit-based) N.A.

DU Admission 2020: Important Cut-off Dates

Aspirants can refer to the list given below with reference to the cutoffs of the University of Delhi Admissions:

