DU Admission Eligibility Criteria 2020: Know about Merit Based Admissions, Cutoffs, Qualifications

DU Admission Eligibility Criteria 2020: In DU Admissions 2020, eligibility criteria is the first step which leads to other steps that are an integral part of the admission process. Students must check the Delhi University 2020 Eligibility before filling the application form to avoid any confusion at a later stage. Delhi University offers various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses in the area of Science, commerce, arts, etc. Students get admission to the courses and colleges of DU either through merit or through an entrance exam conducted by the University. The updated information has been shared below regarding eligibility criteria in DU.

DU Admission Eligibility Criteria: UG Course

Applicant should be the citizen of India

Minimum qualification is 12th passed/appearing from any board recognised by Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

A general candidate should have passed individually in each subject required for calculating merit as per the 'Best of Four' rule.

DU Admission Eligibility Criteria: PG Course

B. Sc in related subjects or any branch of Science or Engineering with Physics and Mathematics passed with minimum 60% aggregate marks and 50% marks for B.Sc. (Hons) students.

B. Tech. /B.E. Electrical/ Electronics/ Electronics and Communication/ Instrumentation Engineering students must have 60% marks. In their respective courses.

DU Admission Eligibility Criteria: Merit Based Admission Process

Art and Commerce

The Minimum Percentage for B.A (Vocational) and B.Com courses should be an aggregate of 40% marks in the qualifying examination. The merit shall be determined on the basis of one language and three best elective subjects (List A)

The minimum percentage for B.Com and B.Com (Hons) is an aggregate of 40% overall marks and 45% marks respectively in the qualifying examination. The merit shall be determined on the basis of one language and three best elective subjects (List A).

For B.A. (Hons.) Arabic, Hindi, Persian, Punjabi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Bengali an aggregate of 45% marks in the qualifying examination is required. Candidates securing 40% marks in the aggregate and 50% marks in the subject concerned are also eligible for admission to the relevant Honors Course.

For BA (Hons) in French, German, Italian and Spanish 45% in the aggregate, in the qualifying examination. The merit shall be determined on the basis of one language and three best elective subjects.

Mathematical Sciences

For Honors course in Computer Science and Mathematics, students must have one language and two other subjects listed as academic subjects and should have secured a) 60% or more marks in Mathematics b) 55% or more marks in aggregate of four subjects including Mathematics, one language and two other subjects listed as academic subjects by the respective Boards. Selection will be made on the basis of best four academic subjects including One Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry / Computer Science / Informatics Practices.

Science Courses

B.Sc. Life Science/Applied Life Science(s)

For B. Sc. In Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Biology and Biotechnology 45% or more marks in the aggregate of 3 subjects such as in Botany, Zoology, Microbiology Anthropology, Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Bio-Technology and passing in one compulsory language (i.e. English). The overall percentage in 3 should be 45% and one compulsory language should be 40%. The selection will be made on the basis of marks in the aggregate of 3 Science subjects as mentioned above.

For B.Sc. (Hons.) in Food Technology 55% or more marks in the aggregate of 4 subjects and Passing in one compulsory language (i.e. English). The Selection will be made on the basis of marks in the aggregate of 4 Sciences subjects.

DU Admission Eligibility Criteria – Grade to Percentage Conversion Formula

After many trials and rejections, DU has finally prepared a formula to take out the percentage from the CGPA. The Examination Centre of the University of Delhi has prepared a formula using which the percentage of the final year students of undergraduate courses can be derived from the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). The University of Delhi has adopted this formula for converting the CGPA into the percentage:

Final Percentage of Marks (%) = CGPA based on all six semesters × 9.5

Demonstration

Let us assume that your score in different subjects is as follows: -

Political – 94

English – 88

Business Studies – 92

Accounts – 90

Now, you need to add the total marks

ð 94+88+92+90 = 364.

The percentage will be 364/4= 91%

Now, the effective percentage for B.A (Hons) English is 91%. B.Com (Hons) is 91% and B.A. (Hons) History is 91%. Deduct 2.5 from the percentage, and the final percentage will be 88.5%.

CGPA can be understood from this method too

Demonstration

Suppose your grades in five subjects are 9, 7, 9, 8 and 9.

Step 1: Add the grade points = 9+7+9+8+9 = 42

Step 2: Divide the sum by 5

42/5 = 8.4

Thus, your CGPA is 8.4

To convert the CGPA to Percentage, multiply it with 9.5.

In this case, if CGPA is 8.4 then the percentile is 8.4 * 9.5 = 79.80%

