Aryabhatta College First Cutoff list Released: BA (H) Economics highest cutoff at 98%, Get Course-wise Cutoff List Here

Aryabhatta College First Cutoff list Released: Delhi University has released the first cutoff list for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered by the university. Candidates who have applied for the undergraduate admissions can visit the official website of Aryabhatta College to check the cutoff list. Each college under the university releases a separate cutoff list for the courses offered by the individual colleges.

The cutoff list is available on the official website of the college. The cutoff marks set up for each of the programmes have been set based on the number of applicants and the average from the previous admissions conducted. Students will be granted admissions based on the cutoff set for each of the categories.

The Aryabhatta College first cutoff list 2020 is available on the official website - aryabhattacollege.ac.in. Candidates can also check the aryabhatta College First Cutoff list 2020 through the direct link provided below.

Check Aryabhatta College First Cutoff List 2020 – Direct Link (Available Now)

Steps to check the Aryabhatta College First cutoff list 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website of Aryabhatta College

Step 2: Click on the Admission action and enter the details in the dropdown box

Step 3: Download the Aryabhatta College First Cutoff list for further reference

As per the marks provided in the cutoff list for the different categories BA Economics has the highest cutoff with 98 percent marks followed by B.Com (H) with 97.5 percent and BA (H) Psychology with 97 percent.

Candidates who have secured an admission in the first cutoff list are required to complete the admission procedure and submit the admission fee within the time period provided.

