Durg University Result 2023 OUT at durguniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

Durg University Result 2023 OUT: Hemchand Yadav University declared the results of the various semesters for various UG and PG courses like LLB, BBA, M.A (Psychology), B.Lib I.Sc, B.Sc. B.Ed, BCA, and M.A (English) on its official website.

Durg University Result 2023: Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya formerly Durg Vishwavidyalaya has recently released the results of various UG and PG courses like LLB, BBA, M.A (Psychology), B.Lib I.Sc, B.Sc. B.Ed, BCA, and M.A (English). Durg Vishwavidyalaya Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- durguniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.

Durg Vishwavidyalaya Results 2023

As per the latest update, Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Durg University results on the official website of the University- durguniversity.ac.in.

How to Check Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya Results 2023.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses like LLB, BBA, M.A (Psychology), B.Lib I.Sc, B.Sc. B.Ed, BCA, M.A (English) and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Durg Vishwavidyalaya result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- durguniversity.ac.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Student’s Corner’ segment given in the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on results section given there

Step 4: A new page will open, click on result option

Step 5: Select your course and click on result.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Hemchand Yadav University Results 2023

Hemchand Yadav University: Highlights

Hemchand Yadav University formerly Durg University is located in Durg, Chhattisgarh. This University was established in 2015 and later renamed in 2018. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).