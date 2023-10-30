Durg University Result 2023 OUT at durguniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG, PG Marksheet

Durg University Result 2023: Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya formerly Durg Vishwavidyalaya has recently released the results of various UG and PG courses like LLB, BBA, M.A (Psychology), B.Lib I.Sc, B.Sc. B.Ed, BCA, and M.A (English). Durg Vishwavidyalaya Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- durguniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya result 2023, the students need to enter their roll number.
Durg Vishwavidyalaya Results 2023
As per the latest update, Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Durg University results on the official website of the University- durguniversity.ac.in.
|
Durg University Result 2023
How to Check Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya Results 2023.
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses like LLB, BBA, M.A (Psychology), B.Lib I.Sc, B.Sc. B.Ed, BCA, M.A (English) and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Durg Vishwavidyalaya result 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website- durguniversity.ac.in.
Step 2: Select ‘Student’s Corner’ segment given in the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on results section given there
Step 4: A new page will open, click on result option
Step 5: Select your course and click on result.
Step 6: Enter your roll number and click on the submit button.
Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check Hemchand Yadav University Results 2023
Check here the direct link for Durg University results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Dates
|
Result Links
|
LLB 2nd Sem
|
27-Oct-2023
|
BBA 2nd Sem
|
27-Oct-2023
|
M.A (Psychology) Final
|
27-Oct-2023
|
B.Lib I.Sc Annual
|
16-Oct-2023
|
BBA 6th Sem
|
16-Oct-2023
|
B.Sc. B.Ed Part 2
|
16-Oct-2023
|
B.Sc. B.Ed Part 1
|
16-Oct-2023
|
BCA 2nd Year
|
16-Oct-2023
|
M.A (English) Final
|
12-Oct-2023
Hemchand Yadav University: Highlights
Hemchand Yadav University formerly Durg University is located in Durg, Chhattisgarh. This University was established in 2015 and later renamed in 2018. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
|
Hemchand Yadav University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Hemchand Yadav University formerly Durg University
|
Established
|
2015
|
Location
|
Durg, Chhattisgarh
|
Durg University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed