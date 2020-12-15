DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21: 100 Vacancies Notified for Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical) Post, Apply @delhishelterboard.in

DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21 Notification is out at delhishelterboard.in. Candidates holding the requisite qualification, the experience can apply to the posts through the online mode. Check application process, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21: Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 December 2020.

A total of 100 vacancies will be filled for Junior Engineer Post in the Department of Civil and Electrical. The online application process has been started at delhishelterboard.in. The candidates holding requisite qualification and experience can apply to the last date of application. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 14 December 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 23 December 2020

DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

  • Junior Engineer (Civil) - 85 Posts
  • Junior Engineer (Electronic) - 15 Posts

DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates possessing academic/technical qualification from a recognized University.

DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit - 18 to 27 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria
The candidates will be selected for the written test and interview.

DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21 Salary - Rs. 35400/- plus DA

Download DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF Here

DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 23 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 23 December 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21?

The candidates between the age group of 18 to 27 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

What is the qualification required for DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21?

Candidates possessing academic/technical qualification from a recognized University.

What is the online application process for DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21?

The online application process has been started at delhishelterboard.in. The candidates holding requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts on or before 23 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released DUSIB JE Recruitment 2020-21?

A total of 100 vacancies will be filled for Junior Engineer Post in the department of Civil and Electrical.
