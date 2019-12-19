Department of Women & Child Development, GNCTD Delhi Recruitment 2019 for 190 Block Coordinator & Block Project Assistant Posts, Get Notification PDF & Registration Link Here

Department of Women & Child Development, GNCTD Delhi Recruitment Notification 2019 has been released for recruitment of 190 Block Coordinator and Block Project Assistant posts on 19 December 2019 through major newspapers.

As per the Department of Women & Child Development, GNCTD Delhi Recruitment Notification 2019 released, the Local Eligible Candidates can apply online to the post through the official portal, cams.wcddel.in, latest by 31 Dec ember 2019 till 23.59.59 PM.

In order to apply online for 190 Block Coordinator and Block Project Assistant posts in Department of Women & Child Development, GNCTD Delhi, candidates would need to register themselves (Step 1) on the official website and then they will be able to complete final submission (Step 2) through the link given on the official portal.

The GNCTD recruitment for Block Coordinator and Block Project Assistant posts in the Department of Women & Child Development will be done purely on contractual terms and conditions for implementation of the Government of India Scheme – ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’.

Notification details

Advertisement No. DIP/Shabdarth/1149/19-20. Dated: 19 December 2019

Official Notification Date: 09 December 2019

Important Dates for Department of Women & Child Development, GNCTD Delhi Recruitment 2019

Last Date of Submission of Online Application: 31 Dec ember 2019 till 23.59.59 PM

Vacancy Details of Department of Women & Child Development, GNCTD Delhi Recruitment 2019

Name of the Post: No. of Posts

Total Vacancies– 190 Posts

Block Coordinator– 95 Posts

Block Project Assistant – 95 Posts

Eligibility Conditions for Department of Women & Child Development, GNCTD Delhi Recruitment 2019

Educational Qualification

• Block Coordinator– Candidates must be a Graduate and have at least two years experience of working with technology and software application support. Candidates should have secured minimum of 75% marks in class 10th and 70% marks in 12th standard.

• Block Project Assistant – Candidates must be a Graduate and have at least one year experience of working with technology and software application support. Candidates should have secured minimum of 75% marks in class 10th and 70% marks in 12th standard.

Age Limits (as on last date of application)

Block Coordinator– Up to 35 years

Block Project Assistant – Up to 35 years

Selection Procedure for Department of Women & Child Development, GNCTD Delhi Recruitment 2019

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the interview being organized by the selection body.

How to Apply for Department of Women & Child Development, GNCTD Delhi Recruitment 2019

The eligible candidates can apply online to the post through the official application form (http://cams.wcddel.in/) of the organization. The last date for online application is 31 Dec ember 2019 till 23.59.59 PM.

