East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Nursing Superintendent, Medical Practitioner and Other Posts

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: East Coast Railway has invited application for recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent, Medical Practitioner and Others. Interested candidates can appear for Interview Round on 6 April 2020.
Important Dates
- Walk-In-Interview Date for East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: 6 April 2020
East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Medical Practitioner- 15 Posts
- Nursing Superintendent- 16 Posts
- Pharmacist - 4 Posts
- OT Assistant/Dresser - 4 Posts
East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Nursing Superintendent- Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed three years course m General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution or B.Sc~(Nursing).
- Pharmacist - I 0+2 in Science or its equivalent, with 2 years diploma in Pharmacy and registration with Pharmacy Council of India or registration with State Pharmacy Council or Bachelors Degree in Pharmacy from a recognized University or equivalent.
- OT Assistant/Dresser -Matriculation/RSC. & Certificate Course in dressing from recognized institution with at least one year experience from a reputed Hospital.
East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Medical Practitioner- not exceeding 65 years
- Nursing Superintendent- 20 to 40 years
- Pharmacist - 20 to 35 years
- OT Assistant/Dresser - 18 to 33 years
Download Official Notification PDF Here
East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Remuneration for Medical Practitioner - ₹75,000 (including HRA & Transport Allowance)
Remuneration for Paramedical Posts
- Nursing Superintendant - Rs. 44900 in Level-7 of 7th CPC plus admissible allowances.
- Pharmacist - Rs. 29200 in Level-5 of 7th CPC plus admissible allowances.
- OT Assistant/Dresser - ₹19900 in Level-2 of 7th CPC plus admissible allowances
How to apply for East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 6 April 2020 at the given addresses.
- For Paramedical Posts - Office of the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, 2nd Floor, Rail Sadan, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar ·
- For Medical Practitioner - Office of the Chairman/RRC, 2nd Floor, South Block, ECoR Sadan Bhubaneswar