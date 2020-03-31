East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: Walk in for Nursing Superintendent, Medical Practitioner and Other Posts

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: East Coast Railway has invited application for recruitment to the post of Nursing Superintendent, Medical Practitioner and Others. Interested candidates can appear for Interview Round on 6 April 2020.

Important Dates

Walk-In-Interview Date for East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020: 6 April 2020

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical Practitioner- 15 Posts

Nursing Superintendent- 16 Posts

Pharmacist - 4 Posts

OT Assistant/Dresser - 4 Posts

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Nursing Superintendent- Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed three years course m General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution or B.Sc~(Nursing).

Pharmacist - I 0+2 in Science or its equivalent, with 2 years diploma in Pharmacy and registration with Pharmacy Council of India or registration with State Pharmacy Council or Bachelors Degree in Pharmacy from a recognized University or equivalent.

OT Assistant/Dresser -Matriculation/RSC. & Certificate Course in dressing from recognized institution with at least one year experience from a reputed Hospital.

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Medical Practitioner- not exceeding 65 years

Nursing Superintendent- 20 to 40 years

Pharmacist - 20 to 35 years

OT Assistant/Dresser - 18 to 33 years

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Remuneration for Medical Practitioner - ₹75,000 (including HRA & Transport Allowance)

Remuneration for Paramedical Posts

Nursing Superintendant - Rs. 44900 in Level-7 of 7th CPC plus admissible allowances.

Pharmacist - Rs. 29200 in Level-5 of 7th CPC plus admissible allowances.

OT Assistant/Dresser - ₹19900 in Level-2 of 7th CPC plus admissible allowances

How to apply for East Coast Railway Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 6 April 2020 at the given addresses.