Eastern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 45 Paramedical Staff and Medical Practitioners

Eastern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020: In view of CORONA Pandemic, Eastern Railway Howrah Division is conducting walk-in-interview for Para Medical and Medical Practitioners o n contractual basis at different Divisional Hospitals as well as different Workshop Hospitals. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview on 10 April and 11 April 2020.

Eastern Railway Paramedical Staff and Medical Practitioners Interview Details:

Medical Practitioners Interview Date - 10 April 2020 (Friday) at 11 AM

Paramedical Staff Interview Date - 11 April 2020 (Saturday) at 12 PM

Time - 11 AM

Venue -office of Chief Medical Superintendent, Liluah Hospital, Eastern Railway

Eastern Railway Paramedical Staff and Medical Practitioners Vacancy Details

Medical Practitioner (Specialist)- 6 Posts - 2 with specialization in General Medicine, 2 with specialization in Anaesthesiology & 2 Critical Care Specialist.

Nursing Superintendent - 30 Posts

Laboratory Assistant Gr-II - 1 Post

How to Apply for Eastern Railway Paramedical Staff and Medical Practitioners Posts 2020

The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview at the office of Chief Medical Superintendent, Liluah Hospital, Eastern Railway on scheduled date and time.

