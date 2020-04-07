 ]}
Eastern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for 45 Paramedical Staff and Medical Practitioners

Eastern Railway Howrah Division is conducting walk-in-interview for Para Medical and Medical Practitioners on contractual basis at different Divisional Hospitals as well as different Workshop Hospitals. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview on 10 April 

Apr 7, 2020 19:01 IST
Eastern Railway Recruitment Notice
Eastern Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020: In view of CORONA Pandemic, Eastern Railway Howrah Division is conducting walk-in-interview for Para Medical and Medical Practitioners on contractual basis at different Divisional Hospitals as well as different Workshop Hospitals. The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview on 10 April and 11 April  2020.

Eastern Railway  Paramedical Staff and Medical Practitioners Interview Details:

  • Medical Practitioners Interview Date - 10 April 2020 (Friday) at 11 AM
  • Paramedical Staff Interview Date - 11 April 2020 (Saturday) at 12 PM
  • Time - 11 AM
  • Venue -office of Chief Medical Superintendent, Liluah Hospital, Eastern Railway

Eastern Railway  Paramedical Staff and Medical Practitioners Vacancy Details

  • Medical Practitioner (Specialist)- 6 Posts - 2 with specialization in General Medicine, 2 with specialization in Anaesthesiology & 2 Critical Care Specialist. 
  • Nursing Superintendent - 30 Posts
  • Laboratory Assistant Gr-II - 1 Post

How to Apply for Eastern Railway  Paramedical Staff and Medical Practitioners Posts 2020

The eligible applicants can appear for walk-in-interview at  the office of Chief Medical Superintendent, Liluah Hospital, Eastern Railway on scheduled date and time.

Eastern Railway Paramedical Staff and Medical Practitioners Recruitment Notification Link

 

 

 

