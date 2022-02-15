ECHS Tamilnadu Recruitment 2022 for 78 Nursing Assistant, DEO & Other Posts, Download Notification @echs.gov.in

ECHS Tamilnadu Recruitment 2022 Notification Released @echs.gov.in for 78 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

ECHS Tamilnadu Recruitment 2022: The ex-serviceman Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) has invited applications for Medical Specialist, Medical officers, Dental Officer, Gynecologists, radiographers, Lab Technician, Lab assistants, Physiotherapist, Pharmacists, Nursing assistants, Clerk, Driver, DEO & Other. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 March 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 5 March 2022

ECHS Tamilnadu Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Medical Officers 21 Paramedical Staff 33 Non-Medical Staff 24

ECHS Tamilnadu Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical Officer - MD/MS in the speciality concerned.

Medical Officer - MBBS.

Dental Officer - BDS.

Gynaecologist - MD/MS in the speciality concerned/DNB.

Radiographer - GNM Diploma/Class 1 Radiographer Course Armed Forces.

Lab Technician - B. Sc. Medical Lab Technician or 10+2 with Science & DMLT/Class 1 Lab Technician Course (Armed Forces)

Physiotherapist - Diploma/Class 1 Physiotherapy Course Armed Forces.

Pharmacist - B.Pharm or 10+2 with physics, chemistry and biology and diploma in pharma.

Dental A/T/H- 10 + 2 with Physics + Chemistry & Biology & 2 years diploma in dental hyginest course (Armed Forces).

Nursing Assistant - GNM Diploma/Class 1 Nursing Assistant Course Armed Forces.

Driver - 8th passed driver MT (Armed Forces Holding a Civil during a license LMV).

Safaiwala - Literate.

Clerk - Graduate/Class 1 Clerical Trade (Armed Forces).

DEO - Graduate/Class 1 Clerical Trade (Armed Forces).

Female Attendant - Literate.

Chowkidar - 8th passed or equivalent.

IT Networking - Diploma/Certificate/Equivalent in IT Networking, Computer Application.

Peon - 8th passed or equivalent.

Download ECHS Tamilnadu Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for ECHS Tamilnadu Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode on or before 5 March 2022. The application form can be downloaded from echs.gov.in. The application must reach Stn HQ (ECHS), Fort Saint George, Chennai - 09 on or before 5 March 2022.