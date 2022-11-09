ECIL Recruitment 2022 For Technical Officer Post: Check Salary And How To Apply

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited online application for the 70 Technical Officer posts on its official website. Check ECIL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has published notification for the total 70 post of Technical Officer

on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates will have to attend the interaction session on 13th & 14th November 2022.

Applying candidates should note that they will be allowed only after registration and followed by successful document verification for these posts. The shortlisted candidates will be evaluated based on Personal Interview and final recommendations against above notified posts will be based on the criteria including Qualification/Relevant experience/Personal Interview.

The incumbent is eligible to a consolidated amount of ₹ 25,000/month for 1st year, ₹ 28,000/month for 2nd year.



Important Date ECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Date To Report for Interaction: 13th & 14th November 2022

Vacancy Details ECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Technical Officer-70

Category wise post

UR-32

EWS-3

OBC-18

SC-12

ST-5

Eligibility Criteria ECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

First-Class (with minimum 60% in aggregate) B.E. / B.Tech Degree in concerned subjects/disciplines as mentioned in the notification. Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/experience and others update for the above posts.

Process to Download ECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF



First of all visit to the official website of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) - https://www.ecil.co.in/ Go to the Current Job Openings Section available on the home page of the official website. Click on the link- Walk-in Interview for selection of Technical Officer on Contract positions purely on fixed tenure contract basis. on the Home Page. After clicking, you will get the PDF of the ECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. You are advised to download and save the ECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification for your future reference.



How To Apply ECIL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website (www.ecil.co.in) and can report at 09.30 hrs. on 13th & 14th Nov’2022 with the essential documents as mentioned in the notification.