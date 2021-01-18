Education Department Gujarat GSERC Recruitment 2021 for 5689 Shikshan Sahayak Posts: Apply Online for Academic Assistant @gserc.in

Education Department Gujarat GSERC Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Saikshanik Staff Bharti Pasandagi Samiti (GSERC), Department of Education, Gandhinagar, Government of Gujarat, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Sikshana Sahayak (Academic Assistant). Eligible candidates can apply online for GSERC Shikshan Sahayak Recruitment from 18 January for Shikshan Sahayak (Secondary) and from 15 January for Shikshan Sahayak (Higher Secondary) on GSERC official website - gserc.in. The last date for submitting application for Shikshan Sahayak (Secondary) Posts is 27 January 2021 and for Shikshan Sahayak (Hr Secondary) is 24 January 2021.

A total of 5689 vacancies are available out of which 3382 are for Higher Secondary Teachers and 2307 for Secondary Teachers for the recruitment in Government Subsidized Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools (Gujarati and English).

Candidates can check the details on Gujrat Shikshan Sahayak Recruitment 2020 such as educational qualification, application process and other details through below:

Important Dates:

Shikshan Sahayak (Hr Secondary)

Starting Date of Online Application - 15 January 2021

Last date of Online Application: 24 January 2021

Shikshan Sahayak (Secondary)

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 January 2021

Last date of Online Application: 27 January 2021

Education Department Gujarat GSERC Vacancy Details

Sikshana Sahayak (Academic Assistant) – 5689 Posts

Higher Secondary (Gujarati Medium) - 3312

Higher Secondary (English Medium) - 70

Secondary School (Gujarati Medium) - 2258

Secondary Schools(English Medium) - 49

Disciplines:

Hr Secondary

Account & Commerce - 454

Biology - 111

Chemistry - 118

Computer - 26

Economics - 282

English - 633

Geography - 129

Gujarati - 253

Hindi - 69

History - 40

Krushi Vidya - 4

Maths - 64

Philosophy - 161

Physics - 110

Psychology - 193

Sanskrit - 146

Sociology - 334

Statistics - 254

Secondary

Computer - 72 Posts

English: 446 Posts

Gujarati: 241 Posts

Hindi: 81 Posts

Krushi Vidya: 5 Posts

Maths/Science: 1067 Posts

Sanskrit: 94 Posts

Social Science: 301 Posts

Sanskrit – 5 Posts

Social Science – 373 Posts

Education Department Gujarat GSERC Shikshan Sahayak Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Passed and qualified in the relevant medium of TAT examination from the State Board of Examinations for the year 2018. Only degrees obtained by UGC recognized universities are accepted. For more details on the post check the provided link of GSERC Shikshan Sahayak 2021 Official Notification.

How to apply for Education Department Gujarat GSERC Shikshan Sahayak Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can apply for Gujarat Sikshana Sahayak Posts through the online mode gserc.in on on or before last date.

GSERC Shikshan Sahayak Notification Download

Online Application Link