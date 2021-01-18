Education Department Gujarat GSERC Recruitment 2021 for 5689 Shikshan Sahayak Posts: Apply Online for Academic Assistant @gserc.in
Gujarat Saikshanik Staff Bharti Pasandagi Samiti (GSERC), Department of Education, Gandhinagar, Government of Gujarat, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Sikshana Sahayak (Academic Assistant). Details Here
Education Department Gujarat GSERC Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Saikshanik Staff Bharti Pasandagi Samiti (GSERC), Department of Education, Gandhinagar, Government of Gujarat, has published the recruitment notification for the post of Sikshana Sahayak (Academic Assistant). Eligible candidates can apply online for GSERC Shikshan Sahayak Recruitment from 18 January for Shikshan Sahayak (Secondary) and from 15 January for Shikshan Sahayak (Higher Secondary) on GSERC official website - gserc.in. The last date for submitting application for Shikshan Sahayak (Secondary) Posts is 27 January 2021 and for Shikshan Sahayak (Hr Secondary) is 24 January 2021.
A total of 5689 vacancies are available out of which 3382 are for Higher Secondary Teachers and 2307 for Secondary Teachers for the recruitment in Government Subsidized Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools (Gujarati and English).
Candidates can check the details on Gujrat Shikshan Sahayak Recruitment 2020 such as educational qualification, application process and other details through below:
Important Dates:
Shikshan Sahayak (Hr Secondary)
- Starting Date of Online Application - 15 January 2021
- Last date of Online Application: 24 January 2021
Shikshan Sahayak (Secondary)
- Starting Date of Online Application - 18 January 2021
- Last date of Online Application: 27 January 2021
Education Department Gujarat GSERC Vacancy Details
Sikshana Sahayak (Academic Assistant) – 5689 Posts
- Higher Secondary (Gujarati Medium) - 3312
- Higher Secondary (English Medium) - 70
- Secondary School (Gujarati Medium) - 2258
- Secondary Schools(English Medium) - 49
Disciplines:
Hr Secondary
- Account & Commerce - 454
- Biology - 111
- Chemistry - 118
- Computer - 26
- Economics - 282
- English - 633
- Geography - 129
- Gujarati - 253
- Hindi - 69
- History - 40
- Krushi Vidya - 4
- Maths - 64
- Philosophy - 161
- Physics - 110
- Psychology - 193
- Sanskrit - 146
- Sociology - 334
- Statistics - 254
Secondary
- Computer - 72 Posts
- English: 446 Posts
- Gujarati: 241 Posts
- Hindi: 81 Posts
- Krushi Vidya: 5 Posts
- Maths/Science: 1067 Posts
- Sanskrit: 94 Posts
- Social Science: 301 Posts
Education Department Gujarat GSERC Shikshan Sahayak Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Passed and qualified in the relevant medium of TAT examination from the State Board of Examinations for the year 2018. Only degrees obtained by UGC recognized universities are accepted. For more details on the post check the provided link of GSERC Shikshan Sahayak 2021 Official Notification.
How to apply for Education Department Gujarat GSERC Shikshan Sahayak Recruitment 2021 ?
Interested candidates can apply for Gujarat Sikshana Sahayak Posts through the online mode gserc.in on on or before last date.
GSERC Shikshan Sahayak Notification Download