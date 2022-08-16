Education Recruitment Board Master Cadre Admit Card 2022 (Out): Check Download Link Here

Education Recruitment Board Master Cadre Admit Card 2022: Punjab Education Recruitment Board (Punjab ERD) has released the admit card for the written exam for the post of Master Cadre. Candidates can, now, download Education Recruitment Board Admit Card by visiting the board’s website i.e. educationrecruitmentboard.com and appear at the exam centre mentioned on their e-admit card. However, we have also provided Education Recruitment Board Master Cadre Admit Card Link in this article below:
Education Recruitment Board Master Cadre Admit Card Download Link
The candidates can Re-Visit this website 1 Day before their Exam Date as per the DateSheet available on ERD, Punjab website, to know their Examination Centre Address details. Public notice regarding written exam for Master Cadre Posts.
Punjab Education Board Exam will be conducted on 21 August, 28 August, 04 September and 18 September 2022.
The candidates can check more details regarding the exam date sheet in the PDF link below:
Education Recruitment Board Master Cadre Exam Notice
How to Download Education Recruitment Board Master Cadre Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of the commission i.e. educationrecruitmentboard.com
- On the homepage, ‘Click here to download Admit Card for written exam for Master Cadre Posts’
- You can download Master Cadre admit card either using your roll number or registration number or roll number and date of birth
- Now, click on ‘Generate Admit Card’
- Take a print out of the admit card