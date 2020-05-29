EFLU Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for 58 Teaching Posts

EFLU Recruitment 2020: English And Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor at Hyderabad and its Regional Campuses at Shillong and Lucknow. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for EFLU Teaching Recruitment 2020 on or before 15 June 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 15 June 2020 till 6 PM

EFLU Vacancy Details

Professor - 18 Posts

Associate Professor - 27 Posts

Assistant Professor - 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor

Professor - A Master‘s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university and An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and having published work of high quality. A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college OR An outstanding professional, having a Ph.D. degree in the relevant/allied/applied disciplines, from any academic institution

Associate Professor - A Master‘s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university and a good academic record with a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant disciplines. A minimum of eight years of experience in teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of an Assistant Professor

Assistant Professor - A Master‘s degree with 55% marks in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian university, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the applicant must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR

How to Apply for EFLU Professor, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor ?

The application, along with self-attested copies of testimonials/certificates in an envelope duly superscribed should be sent to The Registrar, The English and Foreign Languages University, near Tarnaka, Hyderabad - 500007 so as reach the undersigned on or before 15 June 2020 till 6 PM

EFLU Recruitment Notification PDF