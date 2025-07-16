EMAT 2025 Last Minute Preparation Tips, Check Revision Strategy

EMAT 2025 Last Minute Preparation Tips: IIM Kozhikode is all set to conduct the EMAT 2025 exam for admission to the Executive Post Graduate Programme for Working Professionals (MBA). The EMAT Phase II exam is scheduled for July 19 & 24, 2025. With only a few days left, candidates must focus on revising the covered topics and practice questions from weak areas to maximise their chances of success. Along with this, they should stay calm and confident when answering the questions. This can help them avoid silly errors and perform well under exam pressure. Read further to learn more about the EMAT last minute preparation tips and tricks on this page. EMAT 2025 Last Minute Preparation Tips Candidates must adhere to the EMAT last minute preparation tips designed by the experts to gain an edge over the competitors. They should revise all the topics mentioned in the syllabus to avoid any conceptual confusion during the exam. Typically, the EMAT question paper covers subjects like Quantitative Ability, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Verbal Ability. It is highly advised to practice mocks and EMAT previous year question papers to improve your question-solving speed and efficiency. Formulating a section-wise exam strategy can also help you manage time wisely and attempt the maximum questions in the stipulated period. In this article, we have compiled EMAT 2025 Last Minute Preparation Tips for the reference of the candidates.

EMAT 2025 Last Minute Preparation Tips The right EMAT last minute tips demand robust planning coupled with top-rated resources, consistency, and expert guidance. Here are the last-minute preparation tips for the EMAT 2025 exam shared below for the clarity of the candidates: Analyse Exam Format Candidates must review the EMAT exam format to improve their familiarity with question weightage. It helps them recognise topics that carry high weightage and prioritise questions accordingly during the exam. It can also reduce their exam-day anxiety and enhance confidence to perform well. Skip Studying New Topics The next EMAT last minute preparation tips are to avoid learning any new chapters in the last leg of preparation. Reading new chapters can create confusion in concepts and lead to stress before the exam. Aspirants may even forget previously covered topics when focusing on new topics in the final week.

Master Time Management Candidates should master time management by practising unlimited mocks and previous year question papers. This can equip them with the ability to solve questions accurately in the given time period. Solving the EMAT previous year question paper can also improve their question-selection strategy and help them understand exam-level questions. Strategic Revision The next EMAT last minute preparation tips are to thoroughly revise key topics, formulas, and other relevant concepts. Candidates should prioritise improvement in weak areas. A focused revision ensures quick recall of the fundamentals and retention for a longer period. Flashcards and concise notes can be utilised for quick revision. Stay Calm and Confident Maintaining a calm and confident mindset is essential for the EMAT 2025 exam. You should maintain a healthy lifestyle, like sleeping at least 7-8 hours, meditating and taking regular breaks to improve concentration and confidence.