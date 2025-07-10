EMAT Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF with Solutions

EMAT Previous Year Question Papers: IIM Kozhikode conducts Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) for admission to the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for working executives at IIMK Kochi campus. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with a huge number of candidates competing against limited seats. Candidates should review the EMAT previous year paper to learn about the recurring topics and their weightage. This will also help them recognise the actual exam level and adjust their strategies accordingly. It is one of the best study tools to identify your strengths, preparation level, and shortcomings. Scroll down to get the EMAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF and other important details.
EMAT Previous Year Question Papers
EMAT Previous Year Papers can help you track the progress level of your preparation. Solving past papers after completing 50% of the syllabus enables you to identify whether you are on the right track. It improves your familiarity with easy-to-moderate and difficult-level questions. It serves as a valuable resources that provide insights on all areas from which questions are frequently asked in the exam. Analysing past papers also allows you to curate an exam-aligned study plan and stick to it till the entrance test is over. The EMAT question paper typically covers 60 questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and English Language and Verbal Ability, with the exam duration of 1 hour. Mastering the topics of each and every section can help you strike a good balance between speed and accuracy.
EMAT Previous Year Paper PDF
EMAT previous year papers can improve your subject-wise knowledge and chances of success in the exam. It allows aspirants to prioritise only exam-oriented and relevant topics. Get the direct link to download old question papers PDF here and speed up your preparation now!
How to Download EMAT Previous Year Question Papers
Here are the simple steps shared below to download EMAT previous year question papers online without any hassles:
Go to the official IIM Kozhikode website.
On the homepage, click the “Programmes” tab.
Now, select “MBA for Working Executives (Kochi Campus)
Thereafter, click the “EMAT” section.
The sample papers will appear on your screen.
View, download, or print the copies for future reference.
How to Solve EMAT Previous Year Papers
Aspirants should formulate an effective strategy to solve the EMAT previous year papers. The right approach can help them understand real test conditions and improve their ability to tackle actual exam pressure. Here are the easy steps to approach these previous papers carefully:
Install a stopwatch to replicate the real exam duration
Choose a distraction-free location when solving these papers.
Solve easy-to-moderate questions first and keep the complex questions for later.
After that, verify all your answers with the original solutions to recognise your silly mistakes and improve accordingly.
Benefits of EMAT Previous Year Question Papers
There are various benefits of solving EMAT previous year question papers. It enhances your question-selection strategy and helps you perform well in the exam. Some of the advantages are shared below:
Previous papers provide insights into paper mode, question type, number of questions, exam duration, and more.
Practising previous papers can improve your efficiency and question-solving speed.
Solving the EMAT previous year question paper highlights all the weak areas and helps you ascertain the right approach to strengthen them.
Analysing past papers allows you to discover recurring topics and high-weightage areas.
EMAT Previous Year Papers Pattern
Candidates should check the EMAT Previous Year Papers Pattern to understand exam-specific requirements and trends. Typically, the entrance exam consists of 60 questions, with an exam duration of 1 hour. There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers in the entrance test. Let’s discuss the exam pattern for the EMAT in the table below:
Subject
Number of Questions
Exam Duration
Quantitative Aptitude
20 Questions
1 hour
Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation
20 Questions
English Language and Verbal Ability
20 Questions
Total
60 questions
