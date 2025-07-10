EMAT Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF with Solutions

EMAT Previous Year Question Papers: IIM Kozhikode conducts Executive Management Aptitude Test (EMAT) for admission to the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP) for working executives at IIMK Kochi campus. It is one of the highly competitive entrance tests with a huge number of candidates competing against limited seats. Candidates should review the EMAT previous year paper to learn about the recurring topics and their weightage. This will also help them recognise the actual exam level and adjust their strategies accordingly. It is one of the best study tools to identify your strengths, preparation level, and shortcomings. Scroll down to get the EMAT Previous Year Question Paper PDF and other important details.

EMAT Previous Year Question Papers

EMAT Previous Year Papers can help you track the progress level of your preparation. Solving past papers after completing 50% of the syllabus enables you to identify whether you are on the right track. It improves your familiarity with easy-to-moderate and difficult-level questions. It serves as a valuable resources that provide insights on all areas from which questions are frequently asked in the exam. Analysing past papers also allows you to curate an exam-aligned study plan and stick to it till the entrance test is over. The EMAT question paper typically covers 60 questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation, and English Language and Verbal Ability, with the exam duration of 1 hour. Mastering the topics of each and every section can help you strike a good balance between speed and accuracy.