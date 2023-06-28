EMRS Recruitment 2023 for 4062 PGT, JSA, and Other Posts Across India, Selection through ESSE

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) published the notification for 4062 PGT, Accountant, JSA, Principal and Lab Attendant. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy, Selection Process and Other Details.

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) are going to recruit candidates for the post of Principal, PGT, Accountant, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. There are a total of 4062 vacancies for the said posts.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) –2023 to fill up the vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff in EMRSs across the country. The mode of exam will be online.

Interested and eligible persons can submit their application on or before 31 July 2023.

The candidates can check more details on EMRS Recruitment 2023 such as educational qualification, selection process, and other details below:

EMRS Vacancy 2023

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Principal 303 PGT 2266 Accountant 361 JSA 759 Lab Attendant 373 Total 4062

EMRS Important Dates 2023

Last Date of Application - 31 July 2023

EMRS PGT and Other Posts Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Principal - Master’s Degree from recognized University/Institute and B.Ed. Degree. 12 years of experience.

PGT - Post Graduate degree from any recognized University/Institute deemed as University in concerned subjects. . B.Ed. Degree. (In case of integrated 4 years degree course, B. Ed. is not required).

Accountant - Degree of Commerce from a recognize University/Institute.

Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) - Senior Secondary (Class XII) certificate from a recognized Board and possessing minimum speed of 35 words per minutes in English typing or 30 words per minute in Hindi typing.

Lab Attendant - 10th Class Pass with a certificate/diploma in Laboratory technique OR 12th Class with science stream from a recognized board/university.

Age Limit:

Principal - 50 years

PGT - 40 years

Accountant - 30 years

JSA - 30 years

Lab Attendant - 30 years

EMRS Salary

Principal - Rs. 78800-209200/-

PGT - Rs. 47600-151100/-

Accountant - Rs. 35400-112400/-

JSA - Rs. 19900-63200/-

Lab Attendant - Rs. 18000-56900/-

Selection Process for EMRS Recruitment 2023

Principal:

Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks and language Competency Test -20 marks

Personality Test/ Interview: 40 marks

PGT:

Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks

Language Competency Test – 20 marks

Accountant:

JSA:

Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks

Typewriting Test

Lab Attendant:

Exam (Objective Type): 120 marks