EMRS Recruitment 2023 for 4062 PGT, JSA, and Other Posts Across India, Selection through ESSE

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) published the notification for 4062 PGT, Accountant, JSA, Principal and Lab Attendant. Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy, Selection Process and Other Details.

EMRS Recruitment 2023
EMRS Recruitment 2023

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) are going to recruit candidates for the post of Principal, PGT, Accountant, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. There are a total of 4062 vacancies for the said posts.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) –2023 to fill up the vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff in EMRSs across the country. The mode of exam will be online.

Interested and eligible persons can submit their application on or before 31 July 2023.

The candidates can check more details on EMRS Recruitment 2023 such as educational qualification, selection process, and other details below:

Particulars

View / Download

EMRS Notification PDF

Download Here

Apply for the Post of Principal

Apply

Syllabus for the Post of PGT

View / Download

Apply for the Post of PGT

Apply

Syllabus for the Post of Non–Teaching Staff

View / Download

Apply for the Post of Non-Teaching Staff

Apply

Recruitment Rules for EMRS Staff

View / Download

EMRS Vacancy 2023

Career Counseling
Name of the Post Number of Vacancies
Principal 303
PGT 2266
Accountant 361
JSA 759
Lab Attendant 373
Total 4062

EMRS Important Dates 2023

Last Date of Application - 31 July 2023

EMRS PGT and Other Posts Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Principal - Master’s Degree from recognized University/Institute and B.Ed. Degree. 12 years of experience.
  • PGT - Post Graduate degree from any recognized University/Institute deemed as University in concerned subjects. . B.Ed. Degree. (In case of integrated 4 years degree course, B. Ed. is not required).
  • Accountant - Degree of Commerce from a recognize University/Institute.
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) - Senior Secondary (Class XII) certificate from a recognized Board and possessing minimum speed of 35 words per minutes in English typing or 30 words per minute in Hindi typing.
  • Lab Attendant - 10th Class Pass with a certificate/diploma in Laboratory technique OR 12th Class with science stream from a recognized board/university.

Age Limit:

  • Principal -  50 years
  • PGT - 40 years
  • Accountant - 30 years
  • JSA - 30 years
  • Lab Attendant - 30 years

EMRS Salary

  • Principal -  Rs. 78800-209200/-
  • PGT - Rs. 47600-151100/-
  • Accountant - Rs. 35400-112400/-
  • JSA - Rs. 19900-63200/-
  • Lab Attendant - Rs. 18000-56900/-

Selection Process for EMRS Recruitment 2023

Principal:

  • Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks and language Competency Test -20 marks
  • Personality Test/ Interview: 40 marks

PGT:

  • Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks
  • Language Competency Test – 20 marks
  • Accountant:

JSA:

  • Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks
  • Typewriting Test

Lab Attendant:

Exam (Objective Type): 120 marks

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next