EMRS Recruitment 2023 for 4062 PGT, JSA, and Other Posts Across India, Selection through ESSE

EMRS Recruitment 2023: Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) are going to recruit candidates for the post of Principal, PGT, Accountant, Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Lab Attendant. There are a total of 4062 vacancies for the said posts.
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) –2023 to fill up the vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff in EMRSs across the country. The mode of exam will be online.
Interested and eligible persons can submit their application on or before 31 July 2023.
The candidates can check more details on EMRS Recruitment 2023 such as educational qualification, selection process, and other details below:
EMRS Vacancy 2023
|Name of the Post
|Number of Vacancies
|Principal
|303
|PGT
|2266
|Accountant
|361
|JSA
|759
|Lab Attendant
|373
|Total
|4062
EMRS Important Dates 2023
Last Date of Application - 31 July 2023
EMRS PGT and Other Posts Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Principal - Master’s Degree from recognized University/Institute and B.Ed. Degree. 12 years of experience.
- PGT - Post Graduate degree from any recognized University/Institute deemed as University in concerned subjects. . B.Ed. Degree. (In case of integrated 4 years degree course, B. Ed. is not required).
- Accountant - Degree of Commerce from a recognize University/Institute.
- Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) - Senior Secondary (Class XII) certificate from a recognized Board and possessing minimum speed of 35 words per minutes in English typing or 30 words per minute in Hindi typing.
- Lab Attendant - 10th Class Pass with a certificate/diploma in Laboratory technique OR 12th Class with science stream from a recognized board/university.
Age Limit:
- Principal - 50 years
- PGT - 40 years
- Accountant - 30 years
- JSA - 30 years
- Lab Attendant - 30 years
EMRS Salary
- Principal - Rs. 78800-209200/-
- PGT - Rs. 47600-151100/-
- Accountant - Rs. 35400-112400/-
- JSA - Rs. 19900-63200/-
- Lab Attendant - Rs. 18000-56900/-
Selection Process for EMRS Recruitment 2023
Principal:
- Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks and language Competency Test -20 marks
- Personality Test/ Interview: 40 marks
PGT:
- Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks
- Language Competency Test – 20 marks
- Accountant:
JSA:
- Exam (Objective Type): 130 marks
- Typewriting Test
Lab Attendant:
Exam (Objective Type): 120 marks