Budget 2023: 38000 EMRS Teacher Recruitment for 740 Eklavya Model Schools in Next 3 Years by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 schools in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). The recruitment plan will be carried out for the next 3 years. Read here for Teacher recruitment details here.

The Central Government has announced the recruitment of 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 schools in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). Teacher recruitment will be done in the next three years. The announcement for the teacher recruitment was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday while presenting the Union Budget 2023.

While making the announcement for 38800 teachers recruitment, the Finance Minister said, "To improve the socio-economic conditions of particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs), Pradhan Mantri PVTG development mission will be launched. This will saturate PVTG families and habitations with basic facilities such as safe housing, clean drinking water, and sanitation. Improved access to education, health, nutrition, road, and telecom connectivity, and sustainable livelihood opportunities."

"An amount of ₹15,000 crore will be made available to implement the mission in the next 3 years under the development action plan for the scheduled tribes," She added.

Further, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), in the next 3 years, the Centre will recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 schools under Eklavya Model Residential Schools which are serving 3.5 lakh tribal students."

The teachers' recruitment will be done for the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS). EMRS started in the year 1997-98 to impart quality education to ST children in remote areas in order to enable them to avail of opportunities in high and professional education courses and get employment in various sectors. The schools focus not only on academic education but on the all-around development of the students. Each school has a capacity of 480 students, catering to students from Class VI to XII.

The recruitment will be done through EMRS Teaching Staff Selection Exam (ETSSE) which is conducted by the National Testing Agency.