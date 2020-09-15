Engineer's Day 2020: 5 Best Engineering Institutions Of India Besides IITs

Engineer's Day 2020: 15 September is being celebrated as Engineering Day to honour the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya (15 September 1860 - 14 April 1962). He was a great civil engineer and in 1955, he was honoured with "Bharat Ratna" by Indian Government for his outstanding contribution to the society. You can learn more Engineer’s day and about him from the link given below

As many students appeared for JEE Main 2020 and other engineering entrance exams they might be wondering about some of the best engineering colleges of India besides IITs. In this article, we have provided some of the best engineering institutions in India (other than IITs) which are considered as some of the finest engineering colleges.

This list is based on data provided by NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) by the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

# National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (NIRF Rank 9)

Ahead of Indian Institute of Technology Indore & Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi (based on NIRF ranking), National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli (or NIT Tiruchirappalli) is one of the top most engineering colleges of India and will be one of the most preferred institutes besides IITs.

# National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NIRF Rank 13)

National Institute of Technology Karnataka (or NIT Karnataka) is the most sought engineering college after NIT Tiruchirappalli and one of the best engineering colleges of India.

# Anna University, Chennai (NIRF Rank 14)

According to NIRF ranking, Anna University is ahead of many NITs and is also one of the most sought choice of many aspiring engineers.

# Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore (NIRF Rank 15)

Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore (or VIT Vellore) is a private institution and based on NIRF ranking, its position is ahead of many government-funded institutions. Considering the facilities and campus placement, VIT Vellore is one of the best engineering colleges of India.

# Jadavpur University, Kolkata (NIRF Rank 17)

This is also one of the most preferred choices of aspiring engineers and as per NIRF Ranking 2020 its position is ahead of Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar & National Institute of Technology, Warangal.

If you are interested in learning about NIRF 2020 ranking then here is the direct link to access the complete list of top engineering institutions of India. India Rankings 2020: Engineering