ESIC Chennai Revised Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Senior Resident Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Details

ESIC Chennai Interview Schedule 2021: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Chennai has released the revised interview schedule for the Senior Resident Posts. Now ESIC Chennai will conduct the interview for Senior Resident Posts on 22 May 2021 in online mode.

All such candidates who have applied for ESIC Chennai Senior Resident Posts can check the interview schedule available on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Chennai-esic.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Chennai has decided to conduct the interview for Senior Resident Posts on 22 May 2021 in online mode. Earlier the interview was scheduled on 19 May 2021.

Notification further says," In Continuation of this office addendum dated 19.05.2021, it is informed that it has been decided to conduct one slot of interview through online mode on 22.05.2021 for the following Specialties, for which walk-in interview was scheduled on 19.05.2021. Interested candidates are advised to send their request for online interview along with filled application and all other necessary documents in advance to email: deanmckkn.tn@esic.nic.in for making necessary arrangements."

Candidates should note that the timings and link will be sent to the eligible candidates in due course by the organization. All such candidates who have applied for Senior Resident Posts can check the short notification available on the official website of ESIC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: ESIC Chennai Revised Interview Schedule 2021 for Senior Resident Posts