ESIC Delhi Interview Date 2021 Released for Tutor Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Details Here

ESIC Delhi Interview Date 2021: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Rohini, Delhi has released the Interview date for Tutor Posts. Candidates can appear for their interview either physically or through virtual mode according to the schedule.

All such candidates who have been shortlisted for Tutor Posts Interview can check the details notification available on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) -esic.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will conduct the Interview for Tutor posts from 09 to 11 June 2021. Candidates should note that the interview will be conducted either physically or through virtual mode. The candidate needs to revert to the email received from esicdentrec@gmail.com as sent to their email id as mentioned in the application form.

The candidate should note that they will be required to bring original certificates/documents in support of their candidature as specified in the advertisement failing which they will not be allowed to appear for the interview. Candidates applied for the ESIC Rohini Tutor Posts Recruitment can check the list of shortlisted candidates on the official website of ESIC. You can check the details list and interview date details also with the link given below.



Direct Link for ESIC Delhi Interview Date 2021 for Tutor Posts





How to Download: ESIC Delhi Interview Date 2021 for Tutor Posts