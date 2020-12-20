ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 30 Senior Resident and Specialists Posts @esic.nic.in, Download PDF

Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification: Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment of 30 Posts of Senior Resident/Specialists in various departments of ESI Corporation Hospital, Okhla, New Delhi. Interested and Interested and eligible candidates attend walk-in-interview scheduled on 23 December 2020.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in concerned Specialty from recognized university with other additional qualifications can apply for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details:

F.No. 114-A11/12/27/2011-OKH

Date-16/12/2020

Important Dates

Date of walk-in-interview: 23 December 2020



Vacancy Details:

Senior Resident for Tenure of 03 Years-20 Posts

Anesthesia and Critical Care-05

Chest-01

ENT-01

Gynae-03

Medicine-05

Paediatrics-02

Radiology-3

Senior Resident for Tenure of 01 Years-06 Posts

Anaesthesia-02

ICU and Critical Care-03

Surgery-01

Full Time/Part Time Contractual Specialist-02 Posts

Paediatrics-01

Radiology-01

Full Time/Part Time Contractual Super Specialist-02 Posts

Cardiology-01

Medical Gastroenterology-01

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident for Tenure of 03 Years-Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized University registered with Delhi Medical Council of Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

Senior Resident for Tenure of 01 Years-Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized University registered with Delhi Medical Council of Medical Council of India or State Medical Council.

Full Time/Part Time Contractual Specialist -MBBS with Post Graduate degree/Diploma in concerned specialty from a recognized University.

Full Time/Part Time Contractual Super Specialist-MBBS, MD/MS/DNB with DM/DNB in concerned Super specialty from MCI recognized Medical College and registered with Delhi Medical Council or State Medical Council.

Check the short notification for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

Employee's State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi Job Notification: PDF



How to Apply

Interested Candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 December 2020 with attested photocopies of essential certificates as mentioned in the notification.