ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2020 for Doctors (Allopathy), Senior Resident and other Posts @esic.nic.in, Walk-in on Dec 23

ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Ernakulam has invited applications for the posts of Doctors (Allopathy), Senior Resident and other on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts and appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 23 December 2020.

All interested and eligible candidates willing to apply for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2020 can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Notification details for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2020:

No.543.A-12/16/1/2020-Rectt.

Dated: 02.12.2020.

Important Dates for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2020:

Date of walk-in-interview: 23 December 2020

Vacancy Details for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2020:

Super Specialist

Nephrology-1

Full Time Specialists

General Surgery-2

General Medicine-1

Radiology- 1

OBG-1

Senior Resident-

Paediatrics- 5

Casualty- 2

OBG- 1

Anaesthesia- 1

ICU -1

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Super Specialist: MBBS and MD, DM/DNB (Nephrology)

Full Time Specialists: MBBS and PG Degree or equivalent.

Senior Resident-PG Degree or PG Diploma in concerned specialty. Candidates with 2 years experience after MBBS in the concerned specialty in Govt./Reputed hospitals will be considered if PG candidates are not available.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Ernakulam Recruitment 2020:

Interested candidates will have to submit their interest to appear for interview by email/phone 5 days in advance from the date of interview and to attend walk-in-interview on 23 December 2020 at ESIC Hospital, Udyogamandal, Ernakulam with application in the prescribed proforma, all original documents, one set of photo copy of all original documents and one recent passport size photograph (affixed on the application). Please check the short notification details in this regards.