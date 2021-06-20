ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 for 94 Senior Resident and other Posts @esic.nic.in, Download PDF

Employees State Insurance Corporation, Faridabad has released a notification for recruitment to the 94 post of Senior Resident and other on its official website. Check all details here.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification: Employees State Insurance Corporation, Faridabad has released a notification for recruitment to the 94 post of Senior Resident and other at ESIC medical college and Hospital, NIT Faridabad. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 23 June 2021.

Candidates having certain requisite educational qualification including PG Degree or Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.



Important Date for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 23 June 2021

Vacancy Details for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident 3 Years: 67

Anaesthesia-13

ENT-01

General Medicine-08

General Surgery-02

ICU-04

NICU-02

OBG-06

Pediatrics-06

Psychiatry-01

Radio Diagnosis -03

TB and Chest Disease-02

Blood Bank-02

Bio Chemistry-01

Anatomy-01

Pharmacology-01

Pathology-01

Physiology-02

Micribiology-02

Casualty-01

Emergency Department-08

Senior Resident 1 Years: 27

Anesthesia-03

ENT-01

General Medicine-03

General Surgery-02

NICU-01

OBG-07

Orthopedics-01

Pediatrics-02

Radiognosis-01

TB and Chest Diseases-01

Casualty-01

Urology-02

Oncology-02

Check the notification link for details of department and number of posts details.

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident 3 Years: PG Degree or Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized University. Candidates should have valid MCI registration.

Senior Resident 1 Years: PG Degree/DNB/Diploma in concerned Specialty.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

You May Read Also

RPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 83 Posts @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Apply Online



Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates





How to Apply for ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021Notification:

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 June 2021 with their application form in prescribed proforma given on the official website. Check the notification link for details in this regards.