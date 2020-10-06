ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 for 114 Consultant/Senior/Junior Resident Posts @esic.nic.in, Walk-in on Oct 13/14

ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad has invited applications for the 114 posts of Consultants/Senior Resident/ and Junior Resident. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 on or before 11 October 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including PG Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty can apply for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Notification.

Candidates applying for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview scheduled on 13/14 October 2020.

Notification details for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Advertisement No: 06/2020

Date: 01/10/2020

Important Dates for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 11 October 2020

Date of walk-in-interview: 13/14 October 2020

Vacancy Details for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Consultant (General Medicine)-02

Consultant(Pulmonologist)-02

Consultant (Critical Care)-04

Senior Resident (Broad Specialties)-46

Junior Resident (Broad Specialties)-60

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Consultant: PG Degree or Diploma in the concerned specialty. Three Years' experience in the concerned specialty after obtaining the first Post Graduate Degree of Five years' experience after the Post Graduate Diploma. Candidates with Super Specialty Degrees can also apply.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts with the official website www.esic.in after following the instructions mentioned in the notification on or before 11 October 2020. Candidates will have to appear for the Interview on the scheduled dates (13/14 October 2020) along with the original certificates and photocopies in 2 sets, 2 copies of passport size photograph and other relevant certificates mentioned in the notification. Please check the notification link for details in this regards.