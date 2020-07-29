ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 for 120 Super Specialists, Tutor and other Posts @esic.nic.in, Check Details

ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 for Senior Resident and other Posts: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hyderabad has invited applications for the posts of Senior Resident/Super Specialists/Tutor and Junior Resident. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 on or before 07 August 2020.

Candidates applying for ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 for Senior Resident and other Posts should note that selection for these posts will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview. Interview for these posts will be conducted in the month of August/September 2020 according to the Posts/Departments wise schedule. You can check the details Interview Schedule available on the notification.

Notification details for ESIC Hyderabad Senior Resident/Super Specialists/Tutor Posts 2020:

Advertisement No: 05/2020

Date: 25 July 2020

Important Dates ESIC Hyderabad Senior Resident/Super Specialists/Tutor Posts 2020:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 07 August 2020

Check the Notification for Details of the Interview Schedule.

Vacancy Details ESIC Hyderabad Senior Resident/Super Specialists/Tutor Posts 2020:

Faculty-39

Super Specialist-03

Senior Resident-47

Junior Resident/Tutor-31

Eligibility Criteria ESIC Hyderabad Senior Resident/Super Specialists/Tutor Posts 2020:

Educational Qualification

Faculty-As per the MCI guidelines for the Teaching Faculty.

Senior Resident-Qualifications and experience as per Teachers Eligibility Criteria (Medical Council of India Amendments Notification New Delhi, MCI-12(2)/2018-Med.Misc./142810 dated 31 Oct 2018 available in MCI website and Recruitment and Regulations of ESIC Headquarter, New Delhi )

Should have registered with MCI and State Medical Council.

Junior Resident/Tutor-For Clinical Specialties

MBBS degree from MCI recognized Medical College.

Should have registration with MCI and State Medical Council.

MBBS degree from MCI recognized Medical College or Medical MSc in concerned specialty.

Should have registered with MCI and State Medical Council.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.

ESIC Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 for Senior Resident and other: PDF



https://www.esic.nic.in/attachments/recruitmentfile/5db4a6a152ae6f1b59234f3603fc3e95.pdf

How to Apply ESIC Hyderabad Senior Resident/Super Specialists/Tutor Posts 2020:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply with the links given on the official website of ESIC on or before 07 August 2020.