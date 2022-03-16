ESIC IMO Admit Card 2022: Check Updates @esic.nic.in

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi has uploaded the admit card of online exam for th post of IMO at its website ( esic.nic.in). Download From Here.

ESIC IMO Admit Card 2022 has been released by Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi, as per ESIC IMO Latest Notification. Candidates who are appearing for the online exam on 30 March 2022 for Insurance Medical Officer (IMO) Grade 2 (Allopathic) Posts can download ESIC Medical Officer Admit Card from here through ESIC Admit Card Link. They are required to use their registration number and date of birth.

ESIC IMO Admit Card Download Link

ESIC IMO Admit Card Notice

Important Note: No request for Change of Examination Center will be entertained by ESIC.

ESIC has also uploaded the IMO Part 1 Written Examination (Computer Based Test) Mock Test for the candidates so that can have an idea about the exam.

ESIC IMO Official Notice reads, "The Part I Written Exam (Computer Based) for recruitment to the post of Insurance

Medical Officer Gr. II-2021 is scheduled to be held on 30th March, 2022 (Wednesday). The link to download E-Admit Card for appearing in the Part I Written Exam (Computer Based) for the post of Insurance Medical Officer Gr. II-2021 along with Mock Test Link is uploaded on the website of ESIC (www.esic.nic.in)".

"The candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions given in the E-Admit Card and Mock Test before appearing in the Examination. They are also advised to keep visiting ESIC website www.esic.nic.in for further updates/instructions in respect of the recruitment."

How to Download ESIC IMO Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the ESIC official website - esic.nic.in Click on the link given for the admit card Enter your registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and click on 'Submit' button Download ESIC Admit Card 2022

ESIC IMO Exam Notice