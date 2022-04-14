ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 Released @esic.nic.in; Download Hall Ticket Link Here

ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi has uploaded the admit card of Phase – I Preliminary Examination for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at its official website esic.nic.in. ESIC MTS Exam will be held on 07 May 2022 (Sunday). ESIC MTS Admit Card Link is provided below. The candidates can download ESIC MTS Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. They are advised to carefully read the instructions given in the Call Letter and Information Handout before appearing in the Examination.
ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card Download Link
A total of 1931 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) shall be recruited through this exam. Applicants can check the exam pattern, steps to download the admit card and other details here.
ESIC MTS Exam Pattern
There will be 100 questions of 200 marks
- Mode of Exam - Online
- Subjects - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension
- Total Questions - Each section carried 25 questions
- Marks - Each section will be of 50 marks
- Time - Candidates will be given 1 hour or 60 mins
- Medium - English
How to Download ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 ?
The candidates can download ESIC Admit Card by following steps:
- First, visit the official website of ESIC and then ‘Career’ Section
- Now, click on ‘Click here to download Call Letters for Phase - I Preliminary Exam’
- It will redirect to a new page where you are required to provide your ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ or ‘Password’
- Download ESIC MTS Call Letter
ESIC MTS Result 2022
ESIC will release the result on its website. The Scores of the Online Examination will be obtained by adopting the following procedure :
- The number of questions answered correctly by a candidate in each objective test is considered for arriving at the
Corrected Score after applying penalty for wrong answers.
- The Corrected Scores so obtained by a candidate are made equivalent to take care of the minor difference in
difficulty level, if any, in each of the objective tests held in different sessions to arrive at the Equated Scores*