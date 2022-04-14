ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 Released @esic.nic.in; Download Hall Ticket Link Here

ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 has been released by Employees State Insurance Corporation on its official website @esic.nic.in. Check how to download ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 link and steps details below here.

ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card 2022: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi has uploaded the admit card of Phase – I Preliminary Examination for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) at its official website esic.nic.in. ESIC MTS Exam will be held on 07 May 2022 (Sunday). ESIC MTS Admit Card Link is provided below. The candidates can download ESIC MTS Admit Card in order to appear for the exam. They are advised to carefully read the instructions given in the Call Letter and Information Handout before appearing in the Examination.

ESIC MTS Exam Notice

A total of 1931 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) shall be recruited through this exam. Applicants can check the exam pattern, steps to download the admit card and other details here.

ESIC MTS Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions of 200 marks

Mode of Exam - Online

Subjects - General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension

Total Questions - Each section carried 25 questions

Marks - Each section will be of 50 marks

Time - Candidates will be given 1 hour or 60 mins

Medium - English

How to Download ESIC MTS Phase 1 Admit Card 2022 ?

The candidates can download ESIC Admit Card by following steps:

First, visit the official website of ESIC and then ‘Career’ Section

Now, click on ‘Click here to download Call Letters for Phase - I Preliminary Exam’

It will redirect to a new page where you are required to provide your ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Roll Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ or ‘Password’

Download ESIC MTS Call Letter

ESIC MTS Result 2022

ESIC will release the result on its website. The Scores of the Online Examination will be obtained by adopting the following procedure :