ESIC Pharmacist Revised Result 2020 Declared @ esic.nic.in, Check List Here

ESIC Pharmacist Revised Result 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the Pharmacist result on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Pharmacist (Allopathy) posts can check their result on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

According to the short notification released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the Revised Result for the posts of Pharmacist (Allopathy) and Nursing Posts in Karnataka region has been uploaded on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the revise result on the official website.

Candidates can check their names and roll number with their category on the result sheet. Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has also released the Category against which finding place in revised Select List,

You can check the revised list with the link given below.

Direct Link for ESIC Pharmacist Revised Result 2020





ESIC Pharmacist Revised Result 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Click on the link Revised Select List for the Post of Pharmacist (Allopathy) in Karnataka Region for Recruitment to Paramedical & Nursing Posts displaying on the Home Page.

You will get a new window which will display the PDF of the Corresponding Result.

You can take Print Out of your Result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for further latest updates regarding the selection process for the Pharmacist (Allopathy) and Nursing Posts in Karnataka region.