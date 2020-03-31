ESIC Professor Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended @esic.nic.in, Apply Till April 25

ESIC Professor Recruitment 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Delhi has extended the last date of submission for the Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts on its official website. Candidates who have to apply for these posts can check the latest short notification on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.



According to the short notification released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi, the last date of submission for the recruitment of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts has been extended due to the lockdown /COVID-19.

Notification further says that the last date of submission of application is extended till 25/04/2020 or one week (07 days) after further extension of lockdown, if any made by the Government of India, due to COVID-19, whichever is later.

All such candidates willing to apply for Professor Posts can check the notification available on the official website.

Earlier Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi had released the recruitment of the Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts on 11 March 2020 on its official website.

You can check the notification available on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi. You can check the same with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for ESIC Professor Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended





ESIC Professor Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended: Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Visit to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link EXTENSION OF LAST DATE OF SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS FOR RECRUITMENT OF ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE PROFESSORS displaying on the Home Page.

A new window will open on your screen displaying the PDF of the short notification.

You can take Print Out of the short notification and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Delhi for further latest updates regarding the selection process for the posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.