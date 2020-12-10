ESIC Recruitment 2020-21: 185 Vacancies for Faculty, GDMO, Junior Resident and Other Posts, Walk-In from 21 Dec

ESIC Recruitment 2020-21: Employees State Insurance Corporation is hiring candidates for recruitment to the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Part Time/Full-Time Specialist, Senior Resident, SR against GDMO, Junior Resident & Part-Time Super Specialist through an Interview. All interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 21 December to 6 January 2021.
The interview will be held at Kolkata, Faridabad, Himachal Pradesh & Indore. A total of 185 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates can go through this article to get a brief of educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 21 December to 6 January 2021
ESIC Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details
ESIC Hospital, Kolkata
- Professor - 3 Posts
- Assistant Professor - 11 Posts
- Associate Professor - 9 Posts
ESIC Model Hospital, Baddi
- Part-Time/Full-Time Specialist - 8 Posts
- Senior Resident - 8 Posts
ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad
- Senior Resident - 33 Posts
- SR against GDMO - 28 Posts
- Junior Resident - 18 Posts
- Part Time/Full Time/Super Specialist - 14 Posts
ESIC Hosp. & ODC, Nandanagar, Indore
- Senior Resident - 35 Posts
- Full Time/Part Time Specialist - 15 Posts
- Part Time Specialist - 3 Posts
ESIC Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Medical Qualification, PG Degree/ DNB/ Diploma/ MBBS from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. All candidates are advised to go through the official notification for post wise qualification details.
ESIC Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit
- Faculty, Part/Full-Time Super Specialist: 67 years
- SR, SR against GDMO & Part Time/Full-Time Specialist: 45 years
- JR: 30 years
ESIC Indore Recruitment 2020-21
ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021
ESIC Solan Recruitment 2020-21
ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020-21
ESIC Faridabad 2 Recruitment 2020-21
How to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2020-21
Interested candidates can appear for the aforesaid posts on the scheduled dates at the mentioned addresses given below.
- ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad: 21 December: ESIC Medical College & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad
- ESIC, Solan, HP: 23 December: MS Chamber, 3rd Floor, ESIC Hospital Baddi (HP)
- ESIC, Indore: 5 & 6 January 2020:Conference Hall (Room No 11), Ground Floor of ESIC Model Hospital, Nanda Nagar, Indore
- ESIC Kolkata: Interview Dates to be communicated