ESIC Recruitment 2020-21: 185 Vacancies for Faculty, GDMO, Junior Resident and Other Posts, Walk-In from 21 Dec

ESIC Recruitment 2020-21: Employees State Insurance Corporation is hiring candidates for recruitment to the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Part Time/Full-Time Specialist, Senior Resident, SR against GDMO, Junior Resident & Part-Time Super Specialist through an Interview. All interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 21 December to 6 January 2021.

The interview will be held at Kolkata, Faridabad, Himachal Pradesh & Indore. A total of 185 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates can go through this article to get a brief of educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 21 December to 6 January 2021

ESIC Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

ESIC Hospital, Kolkata

Professor - 3 Posts

Assistant Professor - 11 Posts

Associate Professor - 9 Posts

ESIC Model Hospital, Baddi

Part-Time/Full-Time Specialist - 8 Posts

Senior Resident - 8 Posts

ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad

Senior Resident - 33 Posts

SR against GDMO - 28 Posts

Junior Resident - 18 Posts

Part Time/Full Time/Super Specialist - 14 Posts

ESIC Hosp. & ODC, Nandanagar, Indore

Senior Resident - 35 Posts

Full Time/Part Time Specialist - 15 Posts

Part Time Specialist - 3 Posts

ESIC Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Medical Qualification, PG Degree/ DNB/ Diploma/ MBBS from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. All candidates are advised to go through the official notification for post wise qualification details.

ESIC Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit

Faculty, Part/Full-Time Super Specialist: 67 years

SR, SR against GDMO & Part Time/Full-Time Specialist: 45 years

JR: 30 years

ESIC Indore Recruitment 2020-21

ESIC Faridabad Recruitment 2021

ESIC Solan Recruitment 2020-21

ESIC Kolkata Recruitment 2020-21

ESIC Faridabad 2 Recruitment 2020-21

How to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can appear for the aforesaid posts on the scheduled dates at the mentioned addresses given below.