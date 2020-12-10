ESIC Recruitment 2020-21: 185 Vacancies for Faculty, GDMO, Junior Resident and Other Posts, Walk-In from 21 Dec

ESIC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification Out @esic.nic.in for recruitment to the various posts. Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility, Interview Dates and Other details here.

Dec 10, 2020 19:00 IST
ESIC Recruitment 2020-21: Employees State Insurance Corporation is hiring candidates for recruitment to the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Part Time/Full-Time Specialist, Senior Resident, SR against GDMO, Junior Resident & Part-Time Super Specialist through an Interview. All interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 21 December to 6 January 2021.

The interview will be held at Kolkata, Faridabad, Himachal Pradesh & Indore. A total of 185 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates can go through this article to get a brief of educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Walk-In-Interview Date: 21 December to 6 January 2021

ESIC Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

ESIC Hospital, Kolkata

  • Professor - 3 Posts
  • Assistant Professor - 11 Posts
  • Associate Professor - 9 Posts

ESIC Model Hospital, Baddi

  • Part-Time/Full-Time Specialist - 8 Posts
  • Senior Resident - 8 Posts

ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad

  • Senior Resident - 33 Posts
  • SR against GDMO - 28 Posts
  • Junior Resident - 18 Posts
  • Part Time/Full Time/Super Specialist - 14 Posts

ESIC Hosp. & ODC, Nandanagar, Indore

  • Senior Resident - 35 Posts
  • Full Time/Part Time Specialist - 15 Posts
  • Part Time Specialist - 3 Posts

ESIC Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Medical Qualification, PG Degree/ DNB/ Diploma/ MBBS from a recognized university are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. All candidates are advised to go through the official notification for post wise qualification details.

ESIC Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit

  • Faculty, Part/Full-Time Super Specialist: 67 years 
  • SR, SR against GDMO & Part Time/Full-Time Specialist: 45 years
  • JR:  30 years

How to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2020-21
Interested candidates can appear for the aforesaid posts on the scheduled dates at the mentioned addresses given below.

  • ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad: 21 December:  ESIC Medical College & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad
  • ESIC, Solan, HP: 23 December: MS Chamber, 3rd Floor, ESIC Hospital Baddi (HP)
  • ESIC, Indore: 5 & 6 January 2020:Conference Hall (Room No 11), Ground Floor of ESIC Model Hospital, Nanda Nagar, Indore
  • ESIC Kolkata: Interview Dates to be communicated

FAQ

What is the qualification required for ESIC Recruitment 2020-21?

Candidates holding Medical Qualification, PG Degree/ DNB/ Diploma/ MBBS from recognized university are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. All candidates are advised to go through the official notification for post wise qualification details.

What are the Important Dates for ESIC Recruitment 2020-21?

All interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview on 21 December to 6 January 2021 at Kolkata, Faridabad, Baddi & Indore.

How many vacancies are released for ESIC Recruitment 2020-21?

A total of 185 vacancies will be recruited for recruitment to the posts of Professor, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Part Time/ Full Time Specialist, Senior Resident, SR against GDMO, Junior Resident & Part Time Super Specialist through an Interview.
