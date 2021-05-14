Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

ESIC Recruitment 2021 for 101 Senior Resident Posts, Download Notice @esic.nic.in

Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Faridabad, Haryana has published a notification for the post of Senior Resident & Senior Resident against GDMO Posts on its website - esic.nic.in. Details Here

Created On: May 14, 2021 16:09 IST
ESIC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Faridabad, Haryana has published a notification for the post of Senior Resident & Senior Resident against GDMO Posts on its website - esic.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for ESIC Haryana and appear for interview on 24 May 2021.

Walk-in-interview

  • Date: 24 May 2021
  • Time - 09:00 am
  • Venue -

ESIC Haryana Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 101

  1. Senior Resident - 71
  2. SR against GDMO - 30

ESIC Haryana Salary:

  1. Senior Resident - Rs. 67700
  2. SR against GDMO - Rs. 101000

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Sr Resident Posts

Educational Qualification:

PG Degree or a Diploma in concerned specialty from a recognized university

ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Age Limit:

45 years

ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Pay

Rs. 67,700/-

How to Apply for ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview at ESIC Medical College & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad on 24 May 2021 at 9 AM.

ESIC Notification Download PDF

 
