ESIC Recruitment 2021 for 101 Senior Resident Posts, Download Notice @esic.nic.in

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Faridabad, Haryana has published a notification for the post of Senior Resident & Senior Resident against GDMO Posts on its website - esic.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for ESIC Haryana and appear for interview on 24 May 2021.

Walk-in-interview

Date: 24 May 2021

Time - 09:00 am

Venue -

ESIC Haryana Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 101

Senior Resident - 71 SR against GDMO - 30

ESIC Haryana Salary:

Senior Resident - Rs. 67700 SR against GDMO - Rs. 101000

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Sr Resident Posts

Educational Qualification:

PG Degree or a Diploma in concerned specialty from a recognized university

ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Age Limit:

45 years

ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Pay

Rs. 67,700/-

How to Apply for ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview at ESIC Medical College & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad on 24 May 2021 at 9 AM.

ESIC Notification Download PDF