ESIC Recruitment 2021 for 101 Senior Resident Posts, Download Notice @esic.nic.in

ESIC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Employees' State Insurance Corporation, Faridabad, Haryana has published a notification for the post of Senior Resident & Senior Resident against GDMO Posts on its website - esic.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for ESIC Haryana and appear for interview on 24 May 2021.
Walk-in-interview
- Date: 24 May 2021
- Time - 09:00 am
- Venue -
ESIC Haryana Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 101
- Senior Resident - 71
- SR against GDMO - 30
ESIC Haryana Salary:
- Senior Resident - Rs. 67700
- SR against GDMO - Rs. 101000
Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Sr Resident Posts
Educational Qualification:
PG Degree or a Diploma in concerned specialty from a recognized university
ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Age Limit:
45 years
ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Pay
Rs. 67,700/-
How to Apply for ESIC Haryana Sr Resident Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview at ESIC Medical College & Hospital, NH-3, NIT, Faridabad on 24 May 2021 at 9 AM.
ESIC Notification Download PDF