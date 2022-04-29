ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 on 30th April 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase 2 Last-Minute Tips: The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be conducting the ESIC UDC Main 2022 on 30th April 2022. The last date to download ESIC UDC Mains Call Letter 2022 for Phase-2 Written Exam is 30th April 2022. ESIC successfully conducted the ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-1 Exam on 19th March 2022. For the post of UDC, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase-II Main Examination on the basis of their performance in the Phase-I Preliminary Exam.

ESIC is conducting the ESIC 2022 exam to fill up 3882 Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and Stenographer vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. Of these, the ESIC will fill up 1769 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC. In the three-phase selection process for the ESIC UDC 2022, candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains while they will be tested for their skills in using PowerPoint, MS Word and MS Excel in the Computer Skills Test.

In this article, we have shared the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips, Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines.

Also Read: ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims, Mains & Computer Skills

ESIC UDC 2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 28th December 2021 Online Application Registration Start Date 15th January 2022 Online Application Registration End Date 15th February 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-I Admit Card Download Date 9th March 2022 to 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Exam 19th March 2022 ESIC UDC Prelims 2022 Phase-I Result 13th April 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Admit Card Download Date 22nd April 2022 to 30th April 2022 ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-II Exam 30th April 2022

ESIC UDC 2022 Exam Pattern

The ESIC UDC 2022 Selection Process includes three phases for filling up the 1,736 Upper Division Clerk (UDC) vacancies. The three phases are Prelims, Mains, and Computer Skills Test. Candidates will be asked questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension in the Prelims & Mains. A total of 20,681 candidates on the basis of their performance in Phase-I Preliminary Exam will now appear for ESIC UDC Phase 2 Mains Exam.

NOTE: Candidates have to qualify in the ESIC UDC 2022 Prelims & Mains exams by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks in both phases.

Phase II: Mains Exam

S. No. Name of the Test No. of questions. Max.Marks Duration 1 General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 hours 2 General Awareness 50 50 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 4 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

NOTE:

(i) Marks obtained in the ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will be considered for the Final Selection.

(ii) ESIC UDC Mains 2022 will also include 4 sections namely General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

(iii) The duration of the Mains Exam will be 2 hours. There will be a total of 100 Objective Type Questions with 1 mark for each correct answer. In case of a wrong answer, there will be a penalty of ¼ mark.

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Best 7 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The online examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. The total time for the test is 60 minutes. All tests except test of English Comprehension will be provided in English and Hindi. The examination would be conducted on-line i.e. on a computer.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

For every wrong answer marked by you, 1/4 of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. You have to select the most appropriate answer and ‘mouse click’ that alternative which you feel is appropriate/correct. The alternative/ option that you have clicked on will be treated as your answer to that question. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked by you. All papers except test of English Language will be provided in English and Hindi.

3. Check Section-wise important topics & last-minute preparation tips

As per previous years’ exam analysis for ESIC UDC Mains 2021 Phase-2, candidates were able to 71 to 81 overall good attempts of which 20-23 good attempts in General Intelligence & Reasoning, 17-19 good attempts in Quantitative Aptitude, 15-17 good attempts in General Awareness, and 19-22 good attempts in English Comprehension. Candidates should go through the important topics for ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2.

Section-wise topics from which questions mostly asked in General Intelligence & Reasoning: Puzzles & Seating Arrangement, Alpha-Numeric Series, Direction Sense, Syllogism, Order & Ranking, Alphabet & Letter Based. Quantitative Aptitude: Number Series, Data Interpretation, Simplification, Arithmetic Word Problems. English Comprehension: Reading Comprehension, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Test, Error Detection, Single Fillers. General Awareness: Currency of France, Colour of Number Plate of Electric Vehicles, IMF Chief Economist, Chennai Railway Station renamed after who, famous santoor player of India, etc.

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 Important Topics & Preparation Strategies Section-wise

4. Do not take up new topics; Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

Candidates should focus on revising all the formulas, equations, concepts, important static GK & current affairs, etc. This is the time to strengthen your speed and accuracy. Expand your solving skills by developing effective tricks to solve quick and correct. ESIC UDC Previous Years’ Question Papers come handy at this time to polish your solving skills. Candidates will have only 1 HOUR so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

5. Refer to best books for ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2 : Recommended List

Quantitative Aptitude General Intelligence & Reasoning English Comprehension General Awareness How to Prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for CAT by Arun Sharma Verbal and Non-verbal Reasoning by R.S. Agarwal Word Power Made Easy by Norman Lewis Indian Yearbook English/ Hindi- Publications Division Fast Track Objective Arithmetic by Rajesh Verma Lucent’s Reasoning Book Corrective English by A.K. Singh NCERT (6th to 10th standard) – OLD Edition Data Interpretation for CAT by Arun Sharma Analytical Reasoning by M.K. Pandey Proficiency in Reading Comprehension by Arihant Manorama Yearbook & Lucent’s GK Book Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Exams by R.S. Agarwal Objective General English by S.P. Bakshi Newspapers: The Hindu, Indian Express

6. Best Tips & Tricks to Crack ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase-2: Section-wise for Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence & Reasoning, English Comprehension, General Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude: It is advised to begin with the questions from your strong areas as this will help to build the momentum, confidence, speed, accuracy, and save time. Cracking quant section depends largely on the speed of calculation, understanding of basics, etc. Attempt difficult or questions from your weak areas towards the end of the paper. Time management is crucial and getting stuck on one question is not a possibility. Check below ESIC UDC Quantitative Aptitude Model Question Paper.

General Intelligence & Reasoning: This section has no fixed rules when solving the question paper. One would know which question to solve first and which to solve at the end of the paper as per their preparation and grasp of the topics. Some may take up the puzzles & arrangement first and some may do later. However, do note that topics such as puzzles & arrangement carry the most weightage in this section. One can surely start with topics such as coding-decoding, syllogism, blood relation to build their momentum, confidence, speed, etc. Check below ESIC UDC General Intelligence & Reasoning Model Question Paper.

English Comprehension: This section is an easy one for those with good command over Grammar & Vocabulary. Questions from Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Fillers, Error Spotting, etc carry high weightage. Mock tests and quizzes can help you in improving your language. Books recommended above are a MUST for taking your English Language skills to a pro level. One has their own freewill to attempt the paper in any order they like however one is advised to start with questions from cloze test, fillers, para jumbles, error spotting, and then reading comprehension related questions. Check below ESIC English Comprehension Model Question Paper.





General Awareness: This is the MOST scoring section if the candidates have a maintained a good track of the last 3 to 6 months of current affairs and are more than expert in the static GK. Topics to watch out for: Important appointments, India’s rank in surveys, Union Budget 2021, Economic Survey, Governmental schemes related to the Banking sector, Monthly banking awareness and current affairs, RBI circulars (past 6 months), Economic reforms in India, Banking Regulations Act, RBI Act 1934, Sarfaesi Act 2002, Banking terms, Banking concepts, etc. Check below ESIC General Awareness Model Question Paper.

7. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates are required to bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof which you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call-letter along with photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together are to be submitted at the end of exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Please Note: Ration Card and Learner’s Driving License will not be accepted as valid ID proof for this purpose. Your name as appearing on the call letter (provided by you during the process of registration) should exactly match the name as appearing on the photo identity proof. Female candidates who have changed first/last/middle name post marriage must take special note of this. If there is any mismatch between the name indicated in the Call Letter and Photo Identity Proof, you will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Rest and Recharge yourself for the Exam Day. Consume healthy food, take a good sleep night before the exam, stay away from any stressful environment, meditate, remain calm.

ESIC UDC Mains 2022 Phase 2 Exam Day Instructions & COVID Guidelines

1. Candidate is required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter AND/OR informed via SMS/Mail on their registered mobile number/mail prior to the exam date. Reporting time and venue address of the examination given in the call letter. You may visit the venue one day before the examination to confirm the location so that you are able to report on time. Travelling Allowance not admissible. No traveling allowance or other expenses in connection with the examination will be paid.

2. Candidate Roll Number & Lab Number Mapping will NOT be displayed outside the exam venue. The same will be intimated to the candidates individually at the time of the entry of the candidate to the exam venue and post their Admit Card/Call Letter and ID verification.

3. Candidates need to adhere strictly to the list of items permitted in the exam venue. All Candidates must strictly follow the social distancing mode of conduct during the exam.

(i) Mask (WEARING A MASK is COMPULSORY)

(ii) Gloves

(iii) Personal transparent water bottle (Candidates are advised to bring their own water bottle)

(iv) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml)

(v) A simple pen

(vi) Exam related documents (Call Letter/Admit Card, ID card in Original, Photocopy of ID Card, etc)

(vii) Call Letter/Admit Card should be brought with the Photocopy of the Photo ID stapled with it. Original ID (same as Photocopy) is also to be brought for verification. The name on the ID and on the Call Letter/Admit Card should be exactly the same.

(viii) In case of Scribe Candidates – Scribe form duly filled and signed with Photograph affixed.

4. Candidates should install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile reflecting their risk factors. A candidate will have to display this status to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. In case a candidate does not have a smartphone, he/she will have to bring in a signed declaration to this effect (declaration is provided along with this Call Letter) and show the same to the Security Guard at the entry into the exam venue. Candidates with Moderate or High-Risk Status on Aarogya Setu App will not be allowed entry.

5. Candidates should maintain a safe social distance from one another and stand in the row as per the instructions provided at the venue. Candidates should not share any of their personal belonging/material with anyone.

6. If a candidate is availing the scribe, then the scribe also should bring their own Gloves, N95 Mask, sanitizer (50ml), and water bottle. Wearing a mask is compulsory. Both candidate and Scribe will require to be wearing N95 Mask.

7. All candidates will be checked with Thermo guns at the entry point for temperature. In case, any person is observed to be having above-normal temperature (> 99.14° F) or displaying any symptoms of the virus, they will not be allowed entry into the venue.

8. Candidate registration will be done through photo capture.

(i) Candidate registration will be done through photo capture and IRIS Scan (Biometric capture of Right thumb impression for VI candidates). Photo captured will be matched with the photo uploaded by you in the application. You must NOT change your appearance from the photo uploaded by you. (Photograph of scribe will also be captured).

(ii) Photograph and IRIS capture will be taken while candidate is standing.

(iii) Seat number will be given to the candidate.

9. Rough sheet, call letter, and ID proof management:

(i) Rough sheet(s) kept at each candidate desk will be used by the candidate.

(ii) Candidate must follow the instructions related to dropping the call letters with the ID proof copy in the boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place. Candidates who availed services of the scribe should submit Scribe Form along with the Call letters (of both Preliminary and Main Examination) and Photocopy of ID proof.

(iii) Candidate must drop the rough sheets, call letters, ID proof copy, and Scribe Declaration Form (if applicable) in the designated boxes provided at the exit of lab/venue while leaving or at the designated place indicated by Exam officials.

10. Post Examination Controls:

(i) On completion of the examination, IRIS verification (Right Thumb Biometric verification for VI candidates) will be done for each candidate.

(ii) The candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Please wait for instructions from the invigilator and do not get up from your seat until advised.

WISH YOU GOOD LUCK!

ESIC UDC Mains Admit Card 2022