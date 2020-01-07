ESIC UDC Phase 3 Result 2019-20 Declared @esic.nic.in, Check List of Selected candidates Roll No

ESIC UDC Phase 3 Result 2019-20: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the ESIC UDC Phase 3 Result 2019 on its official website. Now all wait is over for those candidates who were waiting eagerly for the same. Now candidates who have appeared in the ESIC UDC Phase 3 exam 2019 can check their result on the official website of ESIC -esic.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the Phase 3 Computer skill test for the post of UDC was conducted on 20th October 2019. Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has declared the Result of Computer Skill Test for the post of UDC in all the 18 Regions including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi- DMD, Delhi-HQ, Delhi-RO, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, J&K, Orissa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, North East Region, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan & Uttarakhand.

The Final Result will be declared by the concerned Appointing Authority i.e. by the Regional Director of the concerned Region/Office. Earlier Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the job notification for the recruitment of the posts of UDC in various regions.

ESIC UDC Phase 3 Result 2019-20 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Click on the link Result of Phase III and Combined Merit List of Phase II Main Exam. for the post of UDC in 18 Regions displaying on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the Result.

Candidates are advised to take Print Out of your Result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for latest updates regarding the UDC posts selection process. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.