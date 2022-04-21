ESIC UDC Phase I Result 2022: Marks Uploaded on esic.nic.in, Check Easy Steps Here

ESIC UDC Phase I Result 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), New Delhi has uploaded the marks of selected candidates for recruitment of UDC vacancies. Check Easy Steps to Download Here.

ESIC UDC Phase I Result 2022: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), New Delhi has released the marks of selected candidates for recruitment to the post of Upper Division Clerk on its website. Candidates who appeared in the ESIC UDC Phase 1 Exam 2022 can download the list of selected candidates from the official website of ESIC.i.e. esic.nic.in.

ESIC UDC Phase I Exam was conducted on 19 March 2022 at various exam centers. The results of the same had been uploaded on 14 January 2022. The board has now uploaded the marks on the official website. Candidates can download ESIC UDC Phase I Marks 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download ESIC UDC Phase I Result 2022 Marks?

Visit the official website of ESIC.i.esic.nic.in. Click on the 'ESIC UDC Phase I Result 2022' flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download ESIC UDC Phase I Result 2022 Marks and save it for future reference.

Download ESIC UDC Phase I Result 2022 Marks

Download ESIC UDC Phase 1 Result 2022

According to the result, a total of 20,681 candidates have been shortlisted for the phase-2 main examination which is scheduled to be held on 30 April 2022. The list of candidates shortlisted for Phase II Examination (In Roll No. order) for the post of UDC along with the Marks List of all the candidates for the post of UDC (In Roll No. order) is already uploaded separately with this Notice on the ESIC website www.esic.nic.in. Candidates can download ESIC UDC Phase 1 Result 2022 from the link or through the link provided in this article.

Candidates are advised to download ESIC UDC Phase I Result 2022 Marks directly through the link provided in this article. This drive is being done to recruit 4315 vacancies of MTS, Stenographer & UDC in various regions.