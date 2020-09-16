ESIC Varanasi Recruitment 2020 for Specialists/Senior Resident and others @esic.nic.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here



ESIC Recruitment 2020: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Varanasi has invited applications for the 20 posts of Super Specialists, Specialists and Senior Residents (1 year tenure) on contract basis in ESIC Hospital, Pandeypur, Varanasi. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 13 October 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including DM/DNB in concerned super specialty/ PG degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma can apply for ESIC Senior Residents Recruitment 2020 Notification.

Candidates applying for ESIC Senior Residents Recruitment 2020 Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the Interview.

Notification details for ESIC Senior Residents Recruitment 2020 Notification:

No.282-A/12/12/2017/Admin branch

Date: 14.09.2020

Important Dates for ESIC Senior Residents Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 13 October 2020

Vacancy Details for ESIC Senior Residents Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Super Specialists-06

Cardiology-01

Gastroenterology-01

Endocrinology-01

Oncology(Medical) -01

Nephrology-01

Neurology-01

Specialists-04

General Medicine-02

Obstetrics & Gynaecology-01

Radiodiagnosis-01

Senior Residents-10

General Medicine-02

Paediatrics-02

Orthopaedics-01

Anaesthesia-02

Obstetrics &

Gynaecology-02

Radiodiagnosis-01

Eligibility Criteria for ESIC Senior Residents Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Super Specialists-DM/DNB in concerned super specialty and registered with Medical Council.

Specialists-PG degree or equivalent with minimum 3 years experience after PG degree/ PG diploma with minimum 5 years experience in respective specialty, after PG diploma. Must be registered with Medical Council.

Senior Residents-PG Degree or PG Diploma.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

ESIC Senior Residents Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for ESIC Senior Residents Recruitment 2020 Notification:

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 13 October 2020 at ESIC Hospital, Pandeypur, Varanasi along with application in the prescribed proforma, all original documents including certificates, aadhar card, one set of Xerox copies of all original documents, two recent passport size photographs as mentioned in the notification.