EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020 for 60 MT Posts, Apply Online for Management Trainee @eximbankindia.in

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020 Notification: Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Management Trainee (MT). Eligible and interested for EXIM MT Recruitment 2020 can apply online on official website www.eximbankindia.in on or before 31 December 2020. EXIM MT Application Form will be available on the Bank’s website under ‘Career’ section on 19 December 2020.

A total of 60 vacancies are available for Corporate Loans & Advances/Project Trade/ Lines of Credit/Internal Credit Audit/Risk Management/Compliance/Treasury and Accounts, Law, International Trade & Finance/Industry/ Country Risk Analysis & Economic Research, IT and HR Disciplines

Important Dates

Start Date of Online Application - 19 December 2020

Last Date of Receipt of Online Applications - 31 December 2020

EXIM Bank Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (MT): 60 Posts

UR - 27 Posts

SC - 8 Posts

ST - 4 Posts

OBC (non-creamy layer) - 16 Posts

EWS Management Trainee (MT) - 5 Posts

Stipend/Salary:

Rs. 40,000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for EXIM Bank MT Posts

Educational Qualification:

Management Trainee (Corporate Loans & Advances/Project Trade/ Lines of Credit/Internal Credit Audit/Risk Management/Compliance/Treasury and Accounts) - MBA/PGDBA, with specialisation in Finance or Chartered Accountants (CA). MBA/PGDBA course should be of a minimum 2 years full time duration, with a specialisation in Finance. In case of CA, passing the professional examination is sufficient. Minimum 60% aggregate marks /equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in both Graduation and PostGraduation. Post Graduates who have completed/passed their MBA / PGDBA or Chartered Accountancy in Calendar Year 2019 or 2020 OR candidates who have appeared /appearing for the MBA/PGDBA or Chartered Accountancy and are expecting their results in the year 2021 are eligible to apply

Management Trainee (Law) - Fresh graduate in Law/LLB. Fresh graduates who have completed/passed their graduation in the recent past are eligible to apply. Minimum 60% aggregate marks in graduation

Management Trainee (International Trade & Finance/Industry/ Country Risk Analysis & Economic Research) - Fresh post-graduates in Economics with specialisation in International Trade and/or Financial Economics and/or Industrial Economics and/or Agriculture Economics. Minimum 60% aggregate marks separately in both graduation and post-graduation.

Management Trainee (Information Technology) - Minimum 60% or equivalent grade in B.E/B. Tech Degree in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication or Minimum 60% in any Graduation Course & MCA.

Management Trainee (Human Resource) Post-Graduates in any discipline with diploma/ degree in HR/Personnel Management. Minimum 60% aggregate marks in PostGraduation/ diploma/degree

Age Limit:

UR/EWS - 25 years

SC/ST - 30 years

OBC (non-creamy layer) - 28 years

Selection Process for EXIM Bank MT Posts

The Selection Process will comprise of Written Test and Personal Interview. The date and timing of the Written Test will be advised to the shortlisted candidates at a later date. Candidates who are shortlisted based on the performance in the Written Test will be called for Personal Interview.

How to Apply for EXIM Bank MT Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested applicants can apply for EXIM Bank Recruitment 2020 through official website : www.eximbankindia.in on or before 31 December 2020.

EXIM Bank MT Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link