FCI Result 2020: 2nd Document Verification List for Assistant and JE Released @fci.gov.in, Check Here

FCI 2nd Document Verification List for AG and JE 2020: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the second document verification list for the post of Assistant Grade III (AG III) and Junior Engineer for all those candidates who were not able to appear in Document Verification scheduled from 25 February to 28 February 2020. The candidates can check the FCI DV Round List through official website fci.gov.in.

FCI 2nd Document Verification PDF containing the details of the candidates and interview for all five zones including North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone and North-East Zone. The candidates can appear in the dv round on scheduled date and time.

FCI DV 2020 will be conducting from 22 June (Monday) at North Zone, West Zone & South Zone and on 24 June (Wednesday) at East Zone and North East Zone. FCI has sent the DV Letter to the candidates on their email and correspondence address. Such candidates can download FCI DV Admit Card from official website of FCI

As per FCI Notice “A letter on registered Correspondence Address as well as an e-mail on registered e-mail ID has been sent to all such candidates for appearing in Document Verification. The candidate wise schedule for Document Verification is attached herewith for reference of all the candidates. The candidates are advised to download the call letter from FCI official website under Current Recruitment Section and report to the respective venue along with original as well as required photocopies of documents mentioned in the Call Letter. The candidates are also advised to follow Social Distancing norms prescribed by the Govt. of India/State Govt. and as advised by the FCI Officers/Officials at the respective Document Verification Venues. The candidates are advised in their own interest to wear Masks and carry gloves, sanitizers etc. to avoid untoward incidence”.

FCI DV Round 2020 for North Zone

FCI DV Round 2020 for South Zone

FCI DV Round 2020 for East Zone

FCI DV Round 2020 for West Zone

FCI DV Round 2020 for North East Zone

FCI Recruitment is being done to fill vacant posts of Assistant Grade 3 (General, Accounts, Technical and Depot) and Junior Engineer vacancies across the country. FCI had also invited applications for the recruitment