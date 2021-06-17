FCI Admit Card 2021 Expected on 7 July @fci.gov.in, Check Assistant General Manager (AGM) & MO Exam Date Here

Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a notice regarding exam date and admit card for the post of Assistant General Manager (General Administration/ Technical/ Accounts/ Law) and Medical Officer, against advertisement number 01/2021-FCI Category I on recruitmentfci.in. Check Details Here

FCI Manager Admit Card 2021: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a notice regarding exam date and admit card for the post of Assistant General Manager (General Administration/ Technical/ Accounts/ Law) and Medical Officer, against advertisement number 01/2021-FCI Category I on its website -recruitmentfci.in. As per the notice, FCI AGM and MO Exam will be conducted on 17 July and 18 July 2021. FCI Admit Card will be uploaded 10 days prior to the date of examination i.e. 07 July 2021 on fci.gov.in.

The Candidates, who are not able to generate their call letters online for the test, should register their grievance at http://cgrs.ibps.in at least one week before the date of the examination. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of FC1, i.e www.fci.gov.in for updates.

The candidate can download FCI Admit Card using their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth. They needs to affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration.

The candidates should carry their FCI Manager Admit Card along with Photo Identity Proof in original and photograph such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Permanent Driving Licence/ Voter‟s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead along with photograph / Photo identity proof issued by a People‟s Representative on official letterhead along with photograph / valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/ University/ Aadhaar card/ E-Aadhar Card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council Identity Card with photograph

FCI Category 1 Exam Pattern

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) on 18 July 2021.

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning, Data Analysis, Numerical Ability 45 45 150 minutes or 2 hour and 30 minutes General Awareness, Current Affairs 45 45 Management and Ethics 45 45 Agriculture, Agriculture Economy and Computer awareness 45 45 Total 180 180

Assistant General Manager (Technical/Accounts/Law) and Medical Officer on 17 July 2021

Subject Total Number of Questions Marks Time Reasoning, Data Analysis, Numerical Ability 30 15 (0.5 mark per question) 150 minutes or 2 hour and 30 minutes General Awareness, Current Affairs 30 15 Management and Ethics 30 15 Agriculture, Agriculture Economy and Computer awareness 30 15 Relevant Discipline 60 120 (2 marks per question) Total 180 180

There will be no negative marking in the exam.

FCI had invited applications for filling up 89 vacancies under Category 1 from 01 March 2021 to 31 March 2021.

FCI Exam Notice