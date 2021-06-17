Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

FCI Admit Card 2021 Expected on 7 July @fci.gov.in, Check Assistant General Manager (AGM) & MO Exam Date Here

 Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a notice regarding exam date and admit card for the post of Assistant General Manager (General Administration/ Technical/ Accounts/ Law) and Medical Officer, against advertisement number 01/2021-FCI Category I on recruitmentfci.in. Check Details Here

Created On: Jun 17, 2021 20:06 IST
FCI Admit Card 2021
FCI Manager Admit Card 2021: Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released a notice regarding exam date and admit card for the post of Assistant General Manager (General Administration/ Technical/ Accounts/ Law) and Medical Officer, against advertisement number 01/2021-FCI Category I on its website -recruitmentfci.in. As per the notice, FCI AGM and MO Exam will be conducted on 17 July and 18 July 2021. FCI Admit Card will be uploaded 10 days prior to the date of examination i.e. 07 July 2021 on fci.gov.in.

The Candidates, who are not able to generate their call letters online for the test, should register their grievance at http://cgrs.ibps.in at least one week before the date of the examination. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of FC1, i.e www.fci.gov.in for updates.

The candidate can download FCI Admit Card using their Registration Number/Roll Number and Password/Date of Birth. They needs to affix recent recognizable photograph on the call letter preferably the same as provided during registration.

The candidates should carry their FCI Manager Admit Card along with Photo Identity Proof in original and photograph such as PAN Card/ Passport/ Permanent Driving Licence/ Voter‟s Card/ Bank Passbook with photograph/ Photo identity proof issued by a Gazetted Officer on official letterhead along with photograph / Photo identity proof issued by a People‟s Representative on official letterhead along with photograph / valid recent Identity Card issued by a recognized College/ University/ Aadhaar card/ E-Aadhar Card with a photograph/ Employee ID/ Bar Council Identity Card with photograph

FCI Category 1 Exam Pattern

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) on 18 July 2021.

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Marks

Time

Reasoning, Data Analysis, Numerical Ability

45

45

150 minutes or 2 hour and 30 minutes

General Awareness, Current Affairs

45

45

Management and Ethics

45

45

Agriculture, Agriculture Economy and Computer awareness

45

45

Total

180

180

 

Assistant General Manager (Technical/Accounts/Law) and Medical Officer on 17 July 2021

Subject

Total Number of Questions

Marks

Time

Reasoning, Data Analysis, Numerical Ability

30

15 (0.5 mark per question)

150 minutes or 2 hour and 30 minutes

General Awareness, Current Affairs

30

15

Management and Ethics

30

15

Agriculture, Agriculture Economy and Computer awareness

30

15

Relevant Discipline

60

120 (2 marks per question)

Total

180

180

There will be no negative marking in the exam.

FCI had invited applications for filling up 89 vacancies under Category 1 from 01 March 2021 to 31 March 2021.

FCI Exam Notice

Comments