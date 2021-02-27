FCI Recruitment 2021 for AGM and MO Posts Across India: Apply Online for Category 1 Post @fci.gov.in, Download Notification PDF Here

FCI Recruitment 2021 Notification: Food Corporation of India (FCI), one of the largest Public Sector Undertakings ensuring the food security of the Nation, has published a recruitment notification for the posts of Assistant General Manager and Medical Officer on its official website fci.gov.in and in the employment newspaper dated 27 February to 05 March 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for FCI AM Recruitment 2021 through official website from 01 March 2021. The last date for FCI Registration is 31 March 2021.

FCI Notification Details

Notification Number - 01/2021

Important Dates

Submission of Online Application Form along with fee payment will commence from - 01 March 2021 from 10:00 PM

Last Date & time for submission of Online Application and payment of fee – 31 March 202q till 4 PM

Availability of Admit Cards on website for download - 10 days prior to announced date of examination

Date of Online Test- Tentatively in the month of May or June 2021

FCI Vacancy Details

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) - 30 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Technical) - 27 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Accounts) - 22 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Law) - 8 Posts

Medical Officer - 2 Posts

FCI Salary:

Assistant General Manager - Rs. 60,000-1,80,000/-

Medical Officer - Rs. 50,000- 1,60,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for FCI Category 1Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) - Post Graduate degree or equivalent from a recognized University/Institutes recognized by Central Govt. (or body authorized by it) with minimum 55% marks; OR ACA/AICWA/ACS; OR Bachelor‟s Degree in Law or 5 years Integrated Course in Law from recognized University with minimum 55% marks

Assistant General Manager (Technical) - B.Sc. in Agriculture from a recognized University with minimum 55% marks. or B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Food Science from a recognized University/ an institution approved by the AICTE with minimum 55% marks; or B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Food Science & Technology or Food Technology or Food Processing Technology or Food Process Engineering or Food Processing or Food Preservation Technology from a recognized University/ an institution approved by the AICTE with minimum 55% marks. or B.Tech. degree or BE degree in Agricultural Engineering from a recognized University/an institution approved by the AICTE with minimum 55% marks. Or B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Bio-Technology or Industrial Bio-Technology or Bio-Technology or Bio-Chemical Engineering or Agricultural BioTechnology from a recognized University/ an institution approved by the AICTE with minimum 55% marks

Assistant General Manager (Accounts) - CA, CWA, CS

Assistant General Manager (Law) - Full time Degree in Law from a recognized University/Institute: and Minimum 5 years’ experience as a practicing Lawyer

Medical Officer - M.B.B.S. (Registered and completed the prescribed House Surgery) (either completed the Internship in 1962 or undergone Internment and a compulsory surgency for a period of one year. Rotary House Surgency for one year). 3 years’ experience in any organized Medical Institution, preferably in a labour Organization

Age Limit:

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) - 30 Years

Assistant General Manager (Technical) - 28 Years

Assistant General Manager (Accounts) - 28 Years

Assistant General Manager (Law) - 33 Years

Medical Officer - 35 Years

Selection Process for FCI Category 1 Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of online test, interview and Document Verification.

How to Apply for FCI Recruitment 2021 ?



The candidates can apply through online mode on e FCI website (fci.gov.in) and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen.

To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email &SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-

FCI Notification Download

FCI Website