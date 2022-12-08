FCI Manager 2022 Exam on 10th December: Check Last Minute Preparation Tips

FCI Manager 2022 Exam on 10th December: Check out the last-minute preparation strategy for the FCI Manager 2022 exam. Know how to attempt the FCI Manager exam for securing high marks. Also, get the subject-wise preparation tips.

FCI Manager 2022 Exam on 10th December: Food Corporation of India is going to conduct the FCI Manager examination on December 10 and December 17, 2022. The corporation has earlier notified the complete syllabus and exam pattern for the examination. Candidates can download their FCI Manager admit card from the official website, fci.gov.in only till December 10, 2022.

Check FCI Phase-1 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

The FCI Manager last minute tip includes going through the previous year's papers for knowing about the topic-wise weightage. One should also go through the instruction manual as prescribed by the corporation before going for the FCI Manager exam. Also, know more details related to the preparation strategy relevant to the exam day on this page.

FCI Manager 2022 Exam Pattern

The examination will be held in CBT mode.

For each question, one mark will be awarded and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answer.

The questions asked will be of an objective type.

Subjects Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration English Language 25 questions 25 Marks 15 min Reasoning Ability 25 questions 25 Marks 15 min Maths 25 questions 25 Marks 15 min General Studies 25 questions 25 Marks 15 min Total 25 questions 25 Marks 60 min

FCI Manager Subject Wise Last Minute Tips

With only three days left for the FCI Manager examination, the candidates preparing for the same can resort to the subject-wise last-minute tips as mentioned below. These subject-wise tips help in maintaining accuracy and speed while attempting the written exam.

English Ability

Try to pick at least two English-based newspapers and read them sincerely. It helps increase the overall reading speed. Hence, the candidates should rely on these two newspapers for covering the comprehension section. Next, comes the grammar portion, for that, try to attempt at least four to five small quizzes regularly. This not only helps with the practice but also helps in maintaining speed and accuracy.

Reasoning

Reasoning ability accounts for twenty-five marks which are almost one-fourth of the total marks. We advise going through the syllabus and making a habit of practicing for almost 2 to 2.5 hours. Pay more attention to solving puzzles and seating arrangement questions from different sources. Try to make more than three possibilities while solving the puzzle-based questions.

Next, pick at least one topic from the miscellaneous section and practice at least 25 to 30 questions based on that. An expert tip for the students going to write the exam is to first attempt the miscellaneous questions and then go for the puzzle/seating arrangement questions to save time.

Quantitative Aptitude

The Quantitative Aptitude section is one of the tricky sections of the FCI Manager mains exam. An expert tip for the students going to write the exam is to first attempt the miscellaneous questions and then go for the Quantity comparison, Inequalities, and Quadratic equations questions to save time.

Next, special emphasis should be given to the Data Interpretation questions. These are also asked in a set of five questions and can easily fetch 10 marks if practiced well. The last preference is given to the questions asked from the miscellaneous topics. These are very tricky to solve hence candidates should only attempt those questions that are easy.

Current Affairs

The syllabus of current affairs is very vast as it is asked for the last six months. Hence, candidates should make a habit of studying current affairs every day and making short notes for last moment revision. Prepare a revision sheet with important topics and use it for last moment revision.