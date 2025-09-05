NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

100 + Five Letter Words Starting with H - Check Here

By Simran Akhouri
Sep 5, 2025, 10:08 IST

 For word puzzle enthusiasts, English language learners, or anyone aiming to expand their vocabulary, discovering five-letter words starting with 'H' is a frequent goal. This article provides a comprehensive list, serving as a definitive guide to such words.

Five Letter Words Starting with H
Five Letter Words Starting with H

The letter "H" is a significant and common letter in the English language, forming the basis of many everyday words. Developing proficiency in five-letter words starting with "H" is vital for expanding one's vocabulary. These seemingly simple words are essential for various linguistic uses, including word puzzles like crosswords and anagrams, as well as competitive games such as Scrabble, where a broad vocabulary offers a considerable edge.

This extensive collection, encompassing over 100 five-letter words beginning with "H" is designed to be an invaluable and handy guide for anyone looking to expand their lexicon and refine their command of the English language. This extensive collection, featuring over 100 five-letter words starting with "H," serves as an invaluable and convenient resource for expanding one's vocabulary and enhancing proficiency in the English language.

Similar - Five letter words that starts with G

100 Five Letter Words Starting with H

Hasty

Hinge

Horse

Hotel

Heist

Hiker

Harsh

Hover

Honey

Helix

Hilly

Hound

Hovel

Hoist

Harem

Huffy

Hinge

Hutch

Human

Hates

Hoard

Heapd

Heavy

Handy

Haste

Hints

House

Hurry

Hunch

Heave

Halls

Hearts

Hints

Hypes

Helms

Hatch

Heirs

Hangs

Harks

Heeds

Hoods

Hypes

Hiker

Huffy

Hunky

Hints

Helot

Hives

Hilly

Hazer

Hated

Hound

Hovel

Hints

Hopes

Hangs

Haste

Hoofs

Harem

Hards

Humps

Hares

Hurts

Husks

Hunks

Hiked

Hiker

Hoods

Hangs

Hilly

Hooks

Halls

Hater

Hints

Hefty

Helms

Hoses

Happy

Hippy

Hider

Hacks

Hypes

Heals

Hinge

Hulks

Hunch

Hones

Hulky

Hoods

Haunt

Hilly

Hauls

Hasty

Hears

Haver

Hangs

Helps

Hills

Huffy

Hardy

Hints

Humps

Hider

Hoses

Hound

Master your vocabulary and excel in word games by mastering five-letter words beginning with 'H'. This carefully compiled list offers a strong base for language lovers and learners. Consistent engagement with such materials will not only broaden your word knowledge but also refine your cognitive abilities. Keep exploring and practicing to strengthen your linguistic skills with every new word you learn.

Also Check -

 






Simran Akhouri
Simran Akhouri

Content Writer

Simran is currently working as an education content writer at Jagran Josh, has completed her master's degree in journalism from the University of Delhi. She was previously associated with The Indian Express.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News