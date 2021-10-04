FSSAI Recruitment 2021 for 500+ Junior Assistant, Assistant, AM and Other Posts, Apply Online From 8 October @fssai.gov.in

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has published the notifications for recruitment of 509 Assistant Director, Deputy Manager, Food Analyst, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO), Assistant Manager, Hindi Translator, IT Assistant and Junior Assistant.

Candidates can apply online by visiting‘Jobs@FSSAI (Careers)’ section on FSSAI website -fssai.gov.in. FSSAI Online Application Link will be opened on 08 October 2021 and will be available till 07 November 2021.

Candidates can check more details FSSAI Jobs including educational qualification, experience, age limit, salary, selection process, online application link below:

Important Dates:

Starting of Online Application - 08 October 2021

Last date for submission of application - 07 November 2021

FSSAI Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 509

Principal Manager - 1

Assistant Director, Admin & Finance - 5

Assistant Director, Legal - 1

Assistant Director (Technical) - 9

Deputy Manager (Journalism/Mass Communication/PR) - 5

Deputy Manager Marketing - 1

Food Analyst - 4

Technical Officer - 125

Central Food Safety Officer - 37

Assistant Manager (IT) - 4

Assistant Manager, Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Public Relation - 2

Assistant Manager, Social Work/ Psychology/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Library Science - 2

Assistant - 33

Hindi Translator - 1

Personal Assistant - 19

IT Assistant - 3

Junior Assistant Grade-1 - 3

Pay Level:

Principal Manager - 13

Assistant Director, Admin & Finance - 10

Assistant Director, Legal - 10

Assistant Director (Technical) - 10

Deputy Manager (Journalism/Mass Communication/PR) - 10

Deputy Manager Marketing - 10

Food Analyst - 10

Technical Officer - 7

Central Food Safety Officer - 7

Assistant Manager (IT) - 7

Assistant Manager, Journalism/ Mass Communication/ Public Relation - 7

Assistant Manager, Social Work/ Psychology/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Library Science - 7

Assistant - 6

Hindi Translator - 6

Personal Assistant - 6

IT Assistant - 6

Junior Assistant Grade-1 - 4

Eligibility Criteria for FSSAI Junior Assistant, Assistant, AM and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Assistant Director, Technical - “Master Degree from a recognized University or Institution in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Food Technology or Food Science & Technology or Food & Nutrition or Edible Oil Technology or Microbiology or Dairy Technology or Agricultural or horticultural Sciences or Industrial Microbiology or Toxicology or Public Health or Life Science or Biotechnology or Fruit & Vegetable Technology or Food Safety & Quality Assurance. OR PG Diploma of at least one year duration in Food Safety or Food Science or Food Processing or Quality Assurance in Food sector or Dietetic and Public Health or Nutrition or Dairy Science or Bakery Science or Post Harvest Technology from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute with a condition that candidates who have completed these PG Diploma courses, must have studied anyone of followings subjects at their Bachelor’s degree level i.e. Chemistry or Biochemistry or Food Technology or Food Science & Technology or Food & Nutrition or Edible Oil Technology or Microbiology or Dairy Technology or Agricultural or horticultural Sciences or Industrial Microbiology or Toxicology or Public Health or Life Science or Biotechnology or Fruit & Vegetable Technology or Food Safety & Quality Assurance or Food Processing Technology or Fruit & Vegetable or Medicine or Veterinary sciences or Fisheries or Animal Sciences”OR BE or B.Tech in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Food Process Engineering or Food Processing Technology or Fruit & Vegetable Technology or Food Safety & Quality Assurance or Bachelor’s degree (not less than four years duration) in Medicine or Veterinary sciences or Fisheries or Animal Sciences. Five years relevant experience

Assistant Director - Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or Institution; and six years’ experience in handling administration, finance, human resource development or/ and vigilance and accounts matters. OR Degree of Law from a recognized University or institution with three years experience of handling legal matters or working experience as Law Officer in a reputed Government or Autonomous body or Research Institutions or Universities or Public Sector Undertakings or Law firms.

Deputy Manager - Post Graduate Degree or Diploma (Full Time courses) in journalism or Mass communication or Public Relation or MBA with specialization in Marketing from a recognized university or Institute. Six years’ experience in relevant area

Food Analyst - Master’s degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Dairy or Oil or degree in Veterinary Sciences from a university established in India by law or is an associate of the Institution of Chemists (India) by examination in the section of Food Analysts conducted by the Institution of Chemists (India) or any other equivalent qualification recognized and notified by the Central government for such purposes And has at least three years experience in the analysis of food. And has been declared qualified for appointment as a Food Analyst by a board appointed and notified by the Authority

Technical Officer - “Master Degree from a recognized University or Institution in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Food Technology or Food Science & Technology or Food & Nutrition or Edible Oil Technology or Microbiology or Dairy Technology or Agricultural or horticultural Sciences or Industrial Microbiology or Toxicology or Public Health or Life Science or Biotechnology or Fruit & Vegetable Technology or Food Safety & Quality Assurance. OR (b) PG Diploma of at least one year duration in Food Safety or Food Science or Food Processing or Quality Assurance in Food sector or Dietetic and Public Health or Nutrition or Dairy Science or Bakery Science or Post Harvest Technology from a Govt. recognized University/ Institute with a condition that candidates who have completed these PG Diploma courses, must have studied anyone of following subjects at their Bachelor’s degree level i.e. Chemistry or Biochemistry or Food Technology or Food Science & Technology or Food & Nutrition or Edible Oil Technology or Microbiology or Dairy Technology or Agricultural or horticultural Sciences or Industrial Microbiology or Toxicology or Public Health or Life Science or Biotechnology or Fruit & Vegetable Technology or Food Safety & Quality Assurance or Food Processing Technology or Fruit & Vegetable or Medicine or Veterinary sciences or Fisheries or Animal Sciences” OR (c) BE or B.Tech in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Food Process Engineering or Food Processing Technology or Fruit & Vegetable Technology or Food Safety & Quality Assurance or Bachelor’s degree (not less than four years duration) in Medicine or Veterinary sciences or Fisheries or Animal Sciences

Central Food Safety Officer - Degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agricultural Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Master’s Degree in Chemistry or degree in medicine from a recognized University OR (b) any other equivalent or recognized qualification notified by the Central Government.

Assistant Manager (IT) - B. Tech or M. Tech in Computer Science or any other relevant Engineering Discipline or MCA or Bachelor’s Degree in Relevant field. 5 Years of total experience. Minimum 3 years’ experience in relevant field.

Assistant Manager - Post Graduate Degree or Diploma (Full Time courses) in journalism or Mass communication or Public Relation from a recognized university or Institute OR Post Graduate Degree or Diploma in Social Work or psychology or Labour and Social Welfare from a recognized university or Institute OR Bachelor’s degree in Library Sciences or Library and Information Science of a recognized University or Institute with Two years professional experience in a Library under Central or State Govt. or Autonomous or Statutory Organisation or Public Sector Undertaking or University

Assistant - Graduation

Hindi Translator - Masters degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR (b) Master’s degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR (c) Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; OR Master’s Degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level; And Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English and vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government office, including Government of India Undertaking

Personal Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institution with proficiency in shorthand (80 WPM) and typing (40 WPM - English) and/ or (35 WPM Hindi) Should be computer literate and proficient in using MS Office and internet etc. Desirable: Diploma or certificate in office management and secretarial procedure or equivalent from a recognized or reputed institution.

IT Assistant - Bachelor’s Degree with at least one year PG Diploma/Degree in Computer Application or Information Technology or equivalent degree in relevant field. OR (b) Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Application or equivalent degree in relevant field

Junior Assistant Grade-1 - 12th passed

Age Limit:

Deputy Manager, Assistant Director (Technical), Assistant Director, Food Analyst - 35 years

Assistant Manager, Assistant Manager (IT), Assistant, Hindi Translator, Personal Assistant, IT Assistant, Technical Officer, Central Food Safety Officer - 30 years

Junior Assistant Grade-1 - 25 years

Selection Process for FSSAI Junior Assistant, Assistant, AM and Other Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of:

Food Analyst - Written Test + Interview

Technical Officer - CBT (Stage-1) + CBT (Stage-2)

Central Food Safety Officer - CBT (Stage-1) + CBT (Stage-2)

Assistant Manager (IT) - CBT (Stage-1) + CBT (Stage-2)

Assistant Manager - CBT (Stage-1) + CBT (Stage-2)

Hindi Translator - CBT

Assistant - CBT

Personal Assistant - CBT + Proficiency in Short hand and Typing

IT Assistant - CBT

Junior Assistant Grade-I - CBT

Assistant Director and Dy Director - CBT (Stage-1) + CBT (Stage-2) + Interview

How to apply for FSSAI Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on by following steps.

STEP 1 – Registration/Login, Re-login with Application Number & Auto Generated Password (A mail and SMS will be sent with unique Application Number and password).

STEP 2 – Enter Personal details & Educational qualification.

STEP 3 – Upload photograph and signature

STEP 4 – Preview – Edit Application / Proceed for Payment

STEP 5 – Complete the Payment & Print Application Form

Application Fee:

GEN/OBC - Rs.1000/- + Rs.500/- = Rs.1500/-

SC/ST/Women/ExServicemen/PwBD/EWS - Rs. 500/- only

FSSAI Notification Download 2021

FSSAI Detailed Notification Download 1

FSSAI Detailed Notification Download 2