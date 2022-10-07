FSSAI Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out) for AM, Manager, Officer and Other Posts

FSSAI Recruitment Notification 2022: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has notified vacancies for Manager, Officer and Other Posts.

FSSAI Recruitment 2022 Notification: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Advisor, Joint Director, Sr. Manager, Deputy Director, Manager, Assistant Director, Deputy Manager, Administrative Officer, Senior Private Secretary, Personal Secretary, Assistant Manager, Assistant, Junior Assistant and Staff Car Driver.

Officers holding regular positions in the Central Government or State Government or in any other government organization can apply online on the FSSAI website, i.e. www.fssai.gov.in. The application link will be available from 10 October to 05 November 2022.

Before applying for the post, candidates should go through the notification provided below:

FSSAI Vacancy Details

Advisor - 1 Post

Joint Director - 6 Posts

Sr. Manager - 1 Post

Sr. Manager (IT) - 1 Post

Deputy Director - 7 Posts

Manager - 2 Posts

Assistant Director - 2 Posts

Assistant Director (Technical) - 6 Posts

Deputy Manager - 3 Posts

Administrative Officer - 7 Posts

Senior Private Secretary - 4 Posts

Personal Secretary - 15 Posts

Assistant Manager (IT) - 1 Post

Assistant - 7 Posts

Junior Assistant (Grade-I) - 1 Post

Junior Assistant (Grade-II) - 12 Posts

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 3 Posts

FSSAI Salary Details

Advisor - Rs.1,44,200- 2,18,200

Joint Director - Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200

Sr. Manager - Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200

Sr. Manager (IT) - Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200

Deputy Director - Rs. 67,700- 2,08,700

Manager - Rs.67,700- 2,08,700

Assistant Director (Technical) - Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500

Deputy Manager (IT) - Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500

Administrative Officer - Rs.47,600- 1,51,100

Senior Private Secretary - Rs. 47,600- 1,51,100

Personal Secretary - Rs. 44,900- 1,42,400)

Assistant Manager (IT) - Rs. 44,900- 1,42,400

Assistant - Rs. 35,400- 1,12,400

Junior Assistant (Grade-I) - Rs.25,500- 81,100

Junior Assistant (Grade-II) - Rs.19,900- 63,200

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Rs.19,900- 63,200

How to Apply for FSSAI Jobs 2022 ?

Firstly, the candidates are required to apply online within the stipulated time.

After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to take the hard copy of the online application form duly certified by the employer along with ‘Certificate by the employer/Cadre Controlling Authority in the prescribed format and other supporting certificates/documents (Integrity certificate, vigilance clearance, Major/Minor penalty imposed during the last ten years and up-to-date duly certified photocopies of APARs for the last 5 years) and send it to Assistant Director (Recruitment), FSSAI Headquarters, 3rd Floor, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road New Delhi by 20th November 2022 failing which the online application will not be considered.