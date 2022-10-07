FSSAI Recruitment Notification 2022 (Out) for AM, Manager, Officer and Other Posts

FSSAI Recruitment 2022 Notification: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has published the notification for recruitment to the post of Advisor, Joint Director, Sr. Manager, Deputy Director, Manager, Assistant Director, Deputy Manager, Administrative Officer, Senior Private Secretary, Personal Secretary, Assistant Manager, Assistant, Junior Assistant and Staff Car Driver.
Officers holding regular positions in the Central Government or State Government or in any other government organization can apply online on the FSSAI website, i.e. www.fssai.gov.in. The application link will be available from 10 October to 05 November 2022.
Before applying for the post, candidates should go through the notification provided below:
FSSAI Recruitment Notification Download
FSSAI Vacancy Details
- Advisor - 1 Post
- Joint Director - 6 Posts
- Sr. Manager - 1 Post
- Sr. Manager (IT) - 1 Post
- Deputy Director - 7 Posts
- Manager - 2 Posts
- Assistant Director - 2 Posts
- Assistant Director (Technical) - 6 Posts
- Deputy Manager - 3 Posts
- Administrative Officer - 7 Posts
- Senior Private Secretary - 4 Posts
- Personal Secretary - 15 Posts
- Assistant Manager (IT) - 1 Post
- Assistant - 7 Posts
- Junior Assistant (Grade-I) - 1 Post
- Junior Assistant (Grade-II) - 12 Posts
- Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) - 3 Posts
FSSAI Salary Details
- Advisor - Rs.1,44,200- 2,18,200
- Joint Director - Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200
- Sr. Manager - Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200
- Sr. Manager (IT) - Rs. 78,800- 2,09,200
- Deputy Director - Rs. 67,700- 2,08,700
- Manager - Rs.67,700- 2,08,700
- Assistant Director (Technical) - Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500
- Deputy Manager (IT) - Rs. 56,100- 1,77,500
- Administrative Officer - Rs.47,600- 1,51,100
- Senior Private Secretary - Rs. 47,600- 1,51,100
- Personal Secretary - Rs. 44,900- 1,42,400)
- Assistant Manager (IT) - Rs. 44,900- 1,42,400
- Assistant - Rs. 35,400- 1,12,400
- Junior Assistant (Grade-I) - Rs.25,500- 81,100
- Junior Assistant (Grade-II) - Rs.19,900- 63,200
- Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) - Rs.19,900- 63,200
How to Apply for FSSAI Jobs 2022 ?
Firstly, the candidates are required to apply online within the stipulated time.
After submitting the online application, the candidates are required to take the hard copy of the online application form duly certified by the employer along with ‘Certificate by the employer/Cadre Controlling Authority in the prescribed format and other supporting certificates/documents (Integrity certificate, vigilance clearance, Major/Minor penalty imposed during the last ten years and up-to-date duly certified photocopies of APARs for the last 5 years) and send it to Assistant Director (Recruitment), FSSAI Headquarters, 3rd Floor, FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road New Delhi by 20th November 2022 failing which the online application will not be considered.