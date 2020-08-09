GAIL Medical Officer Recruitment 2020 Notification Out @gailonline.com, Earn Upto 70,000/- Per Month

GAIL Recruitment 2020:GAIL India Limited (GAIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Shift Duty Medical Officer at GAIL Township, Vijaipur, District Guna, Madhya Pradesh and GDMO at Occupational Health Centre at Jhabua Compressor Station, District – Jhabua (MP). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 and 22 August 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for GDMO Post: 20 August 2020

Last date for submission of application for Shift Duty Medical Officer Posts: 22 August 2020

GAIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

General Duty Medical Officer - 1 Post

Shift Duty Medical Officer - 2 Posts

GAIL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

General Duty Medical Officer - MBBS with completed internship and registration with the Medical Council of India.

Shift Duty Medical Officer - MCI Recognised Graduate Degree (MBBS) with 01-year rotatory Internship.

Age Limit for GDMO and Shift Duty Medical Officer Posts - 65 years

Salary for GDMO and Shift Duty Medical Officer Posts- Rs. 74,000/- Per Month

Download GAIL GDMO Official Notification PDF Here

Download GAIL Shift Duty Medical Officer Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents at vijpmedical@gail.co.in within 10 days from the date of publication of this advertisement or by registered post to Dr M Amil, GM (MS), GAIL Hospital, GAIL (India) Limited, Vijaipur, District – Guna, Madhya Pradesh - 473112 for Shif Medical Officer Posts latest by 22 August 2020.

For applying on GDMO Posts, Interested and eligible candidates should download the requisite application format attached and send the same duly completed and signed by registered/speed post or through email (hr.jhabua@gail.co.in & prs01185@gail.co.in ) to Shri Prem Rohra, Sr.Manager (HR), GAIL (India) Ltd., Compressor Station, Distt.- Jhabua (MP), Pin Code-457661.

