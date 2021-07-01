GAIL Recruitment 2021 for Chief General Manager (Law) and Chief Manager Posts

GAIL Recruitment 2021: GAIL (India) Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Chief General Manager (Law) and Chief Manager (HR). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 29 July 2021.

Important Date:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 June 2021

Last Date for submission of application: 29 July 2021

GAIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Chief General Manager (Law)- 1 Post

Chief Manager (HR) -10 Posts

GAIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Chief General Manager (Law)- Graduate Degree in any Discipline with minimum 50% marks and Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) (minimum 3 years professional course) with minimum 50% marks OR 5 years Integrated LLB Degree (Professional) with minimum 50% marks.

Chief Manager (HR) -Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and Two years MBA/ MSW with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations /Human Resources Management with minimum 65% marks.

GAIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Chief General Manager (Law)- 52 years

Chief Manager (HR) -42 years

GAIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

Chief General Manager (Law)- Rs. 1,20,000 – Rs. 2,80,000/-

Chief Manager (HR) -Rs. 90,000 – Rs. 2,40,000/-

How to apply for GAIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by submitting applications through the online mode from 30 June to 29 July 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the online application form for future reference.

