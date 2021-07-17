Garhwal Rifle Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: Application Invited for Clerk, Steno, Chowkidar and Other Posts

The Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre Lansdowne (Uttarakhand) is hiring Stenographer, Clerk, Blacksmith, Cook, Bookmaker, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, Range Chowkidar. Check Details Here.

Garhwal Rifle Recruitment 2021: Commandant, The Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre Lansdowne (Uttarakhand) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Stenographer, Clerk, Blacksmith, Cook, Bookmaker, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, Range Chowkidar in the employment newspaper dated 17 July to 23 July 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format within three weeks from the date of the publication of the this advertisement.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - Three weeks after the date of advertisement

Garhwal Rifle Vacancy Details

Stenographer Grade - 1 Clerk - 2 Blacksmith - 1 Cook - 5 Bootmaker - 1 Washerman - 1 Barber - 4 Sweeper - 2 Range Chowkidar - 1

Garhwal Rifle Salary:

Stenographer - Rs. 25900 to Rs. 81100 Per Month Clerk, Cook and Bootmaker - Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200 Per Month Blacksmith and other - Rs. 18000 to Rs. 56900 Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for Garhwal Rifle Posts

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer Grade - 12th passed. Dictation: 10 Minutes @ 80 wpm in shorthand Hindi or English. Transcription (On Computer):- 50 minutes in English. 65 minutes in Hindi. Clerk - 10th passed.Typing: 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hind Blacksmith - 10th passed. Diploma/certificate in respective trade from recognized ITI. Cook - 10th passed. Must have knowledge of Indian cooking and proficiency in trade. Bootmaker - 10th passed. Should be able to carry out all canvas, textile and leather repair and replacement of the equipment and boots Washerman - 10th passed. Must be able to wash Military/ Civilian clothes thoroughly well. Barber - 10th passed and with proficiency in barber’s trade job Sweeper - 10th passed Range Chowkidar - 10th passed

Age Limit:

18 to 25 year (Gen)

How to Apply for Garhwal Rifle Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates should send the application through registered post to the Commandant The Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre Lansdowne, Dist- Pauri Garhwal Uttarakhand, PIN -246155.

Garhwal Rifle Recruitment Notification Download