GATE 2021 Exam Analysis (Computer Science): Shift 2

GATE 2021: Check the analysis of ongoing GATE 2021 exams. The tests for computer science are being held today. The paper for shift 1 is over. It was held from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM. And paper for shift 2 was from 3 PM to 6 PM. The exam is given by candidates seeking admission in postgraduate programs in IITs/NITs, etc. The primary aim of candidates taking these exams is to secure a public sector job.

GATE 2021 Exam Analysis (Computer Science): Slot 2

* The overall level of the exam: Difficult.

* The number of NAT questions: 14.

* Difficulty level of Engineering Maths and General Aptitude: Moderate.

* Theory of Computation subject carried the highest weightage.

* Newly added Multiple Select questions (MSQ) were 13 in number. The difficulty level was Moderate.

* Compared to shift 1, the exam was tough.

Below is the section-wise analysis:

The cut-off for computer science is expected to range between 25-28.The above exam analysis shared below is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants. For detailed analysis and questions breakdown, check out the Gradeup exam analysis (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kog0VmnfiDc)

Analysis By: Mr MN Ramesh, VP, Academics, GATE, Gradeup.