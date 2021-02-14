GATE 2021: Exam Analysis (Mechanical Engineering)

GATE 2021: The General Aptitude Tests in Engineering (2021) are ongoing. The exam is a gateway to securing admissions in post graduate programs in IITs/NITs etc. for the purpose of getting a Public Sector Job. This year, the exam is being organised by Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. The Mechanical Engineering exam is being conducted today in two slots; morning, which is from 9.30am to 12.30pm. And afternoon, which is from 3.00pm to 6.00pm.

Below is the exam analysis for GATE Mechanical 2021: Morning slot

● The level of the exam was Moderate. Compared to last year, the paper was Difficult.

● There were 32 Numerical Ability Type questions which were a bit lengthy.

● Questions from Manufacturing had high weightage while questions from Fluid Mechanics were easy.

● There was zero MSQ (Multiple select Questions) in this forenoon shift.

● 8-10 Questions were theoretical and the rest were numerical based

Here is the section-wise analysis

Topics Questions Level General Aptitude 10 Easy Engineering Mathematics 8 Moderate Theory Of Machines & Vibrations 6 Difficult Manufacturing 9 Difficult Strength Of Materials

7

Easy

Machine Design 2 Difficult Fluid Mechanics 3 Easy Thermodynamics & Applications 9 Moderate Industrial Engineering 5 Moderate Engineering Mechanics 2 Easy Heat Transfer 4 Difficult

The cut-off for Mechanical Shift-1 is expected to range between 33-34.The above exam analysis shared below is prepared on the basis of the feedback shared by the GATE applicants. For detailed analysis and questions breakdown, check out the Gradeup exam analysis by Mr. MN Ramesh, VP, Academics, GATE, Gradeup.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qO_ykSAT6JM