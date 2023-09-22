GATE Full Form: What GATE Stands for? Check All Details Here

Explainer

GATE Full Form: What GATE Stands for?

GATE Full Form: GATE stands for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering. GATE is an national-level exam for admission to postgraduate programmes or recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is held in eight zones across India and is organised by IISc (Indian Institute of Science) and seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). This exam is held every year in the first two weeks of February. The examination takes place once a year.

GATE Full Form: GATE stands for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering. It is an annual entrance exam held in India for admission to several postgraduate programmes in science and technology. The exam is jointly administered and overseen by the Indian Institute of Science(IIS) and seven Indian Institutes of Technology(IIT) on behalf of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India.

It is usually held in the months of January or February each year. It is a three hour long computer-based examination. GATE results are valid for three years. It represents a candidate's relative performance in a particular field of engineering.

GATE Full Form:

GATE, or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, is a nationwide exam in which almost 9 lakh candidates compete for MTech admissions or positions in Public Sector Undertakings(PSUs). This exam is administered by members of IISc, as well as 7 representatives from various IITs. 

Given Below is an overview of GATE examination:

Particulars

Details

GATE 

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering

Conducting body

IISc and IIT

Exam Level

National

Languages

English

Mode of exam

Online

Duration

3 hours (180 minutes)

Number of questions

65

Total marks

100

Participating colleges

1072

Types of questions

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)

Numerical Answer Type (NAT)

Number of sections

General Aptitude

Engineering Mathematics

Subject-specific questions

Marking scheme

For MCQs carrying 1 mark: 1/3 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

For MCQs carrying 2 marks: 2/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.

No negative marking for Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.

What is the eligibility criteria for GATE?

Candidates should be informed that GATE eligibility criteria differ based on the paper they are attempting. The GATE eligibility criteria are provided below for candidates' reference:

Criteria

Eligibility

Nationality

Indian

Academic Qualification
  • B.Tech or Master’s degree in any relevant science subject.
  • Pre-final or final year of their qualifying degree 

GATE Age Limit

No age limit 

GATE attempt limit

No restriction in the GATE attempt limit

What is the syllabus for GATE?

The GATE syllabus is based on the IIT Kanpur Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering syllabus. The syllabus includes engineering mathematics, general aptitude, and subject-specific topics. For a detailed description of syllabus, please refer to the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in

The papers of GATE are:

  • Civil Engineering
  • Computer Science and Information Technology
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Electronics and Communication Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
  • Mining Engineering and
  • Petroleum Engineering

What is the registration fee for GATE?

The registration fee for GATE depending on the category one is from.The application fee can be paid online through credit/debit card, net banking, or e-Challan. Given below is the registration fee for various categories:

  • General/OBC: Rs. 1500
  • SC/ST/PwD: Rs. 750 

What are the benefits of qualifying GATE?

Several prestigious institutes, including IIT, NIT, and deemed universities, offer national-level post-graduation admission through GATE. Along with its national significance, it is also beneficial outside of India. GATE might be a game changer for those who want to pursue additional courses in foreign nations. Several institutes in Germany and Singapore provide GATE admission to Masters in Engineering and Masters in Technology (M.Tech). Apart from this, if someone is interested in pursuing a career in PSU sectors, GATE scores are often considered and is a mandatory requirement for many jobs.

