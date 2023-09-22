GATE Full Form: What GATE Stands for? Check All Details Here

GATE Full Form: GATE stands for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering. It is an annual entrance exam held in India for admission to several postgraduate programmes in science and technology. The exam is jointly administered and overseen by the Indian Institute of Science(IIS) and seven Indian Institutes of Technology(IIT) on behalf of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD), Government of India.
It is usually held in the months of January or February each year. It is a three hour long computer-based examination. GATE results are valid for three years. It represents a candidate's relative performance in a particular field of engineering.
GATE, or Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, is a nationwide exam in which almost 9 lakh candidates compete for MTech admissions or positions in Public Sector Undertakings(PSUs). This exam is administered by members of IISc, as well as 7 representatives from various IITs.
Given Below is an overview of GATE examination:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
GATE
|
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering
|
Conducting body
|
IISc and IIT
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Languages
|
English
|
Mode of exam
|
Online
|
Duration
|
3 hours (180 minutes)
|
Number of questions
|
65
|
Total marks
|
100
|
Participating colleges
|
1072
|
Types of questions
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
|
Number of sections
|
General Aptitude
Engineering Mathematics
Subject-specific questions
|
Marking scheme
|
For MCQs carrying 1 mark: 1/3 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.
For MCQs carrying 2 marks: 2/3 mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.
No negative marking for Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions.
What is the eligibility criteria for GATE?
Candidates should be informed that GATE eligibility criteria differ based on the paper they are attempting. The GATE eligibility criteria are provided below for candidates' reference:
|
Criteria
|
Eligibility
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Academic Qualification
|
|
GATE Age Limit
|
No age limit
|
GATE attempt limit
|
No restriction in the GATE attempt limit
What is the syllabus for GATE?
The GATE syllabus is based on the IIT Kanpur Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering syllabus. The syllabus includes engineering mathematics, general aptitude, and subject-specific topics. For a detailed description of syllabus, please refer to the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in
The papers of GATE are:
- Civil Engineering
- Computer Science and Information Technology
- Electrical Engineering
- Electronics and Communication Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Metallurgical and Materials Engineering
- Mining Engineering and
- Petroleum Engineering
What is the registration fee for GATE?
The registration fee for GATE depending on the category one is from.The application fee can be paid online through credit/debit card, net banking, or e-Challan. Given below is the registration fee for various categories:
- General/OBC: Rs. 1500
- SC/ST/PwD: Rs. 750
What are the benefits of qualifying GATE?
Several prestigious institutes, including IIT, NIT, and deemed universities, offer national-level post-graduation admission through GATE. Along with its national significance, it is also beneficial outside of India. GATE might be a game changer for those who want to pursue additional courses in foreign nations. Several institutes in Germany and Singapore provide GATE admission to Masters in Engineering and Masters in Technology (M.Tech). Apart from this, if someone is interested in pursuing a career in PSU sectors, GATE scores are often considered and is a mandatory requirement for many jobs.