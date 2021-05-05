Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021 for Assam Judicial Service: Apply Online @ghconline.gov.in
Gauhati High Court has released a notification for Grade-I of Assam Judicial Service. Interested practicing Advocates can apply for Gauhati High Court Assam Judicial Service 2021 through online mode from 06 May on official website ghconline.gov.in.
Shortlisted candidates shall be called for Gauhati High Court Assam Judicial Service Exam 2021 followed by mains and interview round.
Important Dates
- Start Date of Online Application: 06 May 2021 at 12:00 Noon
- Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 24 May 2021 till 5:00 pm
Gauhati High Court Assam Judicial Service Vacancy Details
Grade 1 Assam Judicial Service: 12 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Gauhati High Court Assam Judicial Service
Educational Qualification:
- Must be holder of a Degree in Law granted by a recognized University established by law in India
- Must be practicing as an Advocate in Courts of Civil and Criminal jurisdiction on the last date fixed for receipt of applications and must have been so practicing for a period of not less than 7 (seven) years as on such date.
Age Limit:
35 years to 48 years
Gauhati High Court Assam Judicial Service Notification Download Here
Gauhati High Court Assam Judicial Service Online Application Link
Click Here
Official Website Link
Gauhati High Court Assam Judicial Service Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of :
- Preliminary Examination (Screening Test)
- Main (Written) Examination
- Viva Voce/Interview.
How to Apply Gauhati High Court Assam Judicial Service Exam 2021 ?
Candidates who fulfill the requisite criteria can submit their online application forms on the home page of the website www.ghconline,gov.in wherein a scroll under the caption "Click here to apply" from 06 May to 24 May 2021.
Application Fee:
- SC/ST - Rs.250/-
- PWD (locomotor disability) - No Fee
- All others - Rs.500/-